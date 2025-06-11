Luca Urlando: “i wanted to prove to myself that I could get back to where… I once was”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After battling injury for several seasons, we saw Luca Urlando return to form in a big way. After breaking the US Open record in the 200y fly (more than once) during the NCAA season, Urlando backed his swims up in the LCM pool as well. He started his long course season off by going lifetime bests in the 100 and 200 fly at the Sacramento Pro Swim in April. In Indy last week, Urlando put himself back on Team USA, winning the 200 fly at Nationals to secure another world championship berth.