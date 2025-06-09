2025 Canadian Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Good morning, and welcome to the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials Day 3 Prelims Live Recap. If this is your first time to the site, then congratulations, and I am glad you have picked my article to enjoy. If you have been here before, then you know what an exhilarating and tantalizing thrill the last two days have been.

Summer McIntosh, over the past two days, has throwdown the fastest time ever in the 400 free, and just last night, swam the 3rd fastest 800 free time ever, events in which she is not the defending Olympic. Just imagine what she is capable of doing in those events. Got any ideas? Good because we don’t need to wait long to find out, as McIntosh is the top seed in this prelim session’s 200 IM.

However, that’s jumping the gun a little. Throughout the morning, there will be multi-class Para events scattered around the 50 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM selection events for Singapore. While MC events have other factors other than time, we will still do our best to report on the results.

The Women’s 50 free sees Penny Oleksiak and Taylor Ruck atop the field separated by just .02, with Oleksiak’s 25.06 getting the edge. Sarah Fournier, Delia Lloyd, and Ainsley Lloyd join the duo with entry times under 25.50 but with a World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 24.86, its not just a battle to make the final, but to also drop enough time to make the standard.

The Canadian men are a little better situation as both Joshua Liendo (21.48) and Yuri Kisil (22.01) are comfortably (ish) under the standard of 22.05. Liendo last night qualified for the Singapore team by his 2nd place finish in the 100 Fly. Fellow Olympic medalist Ilya Khrun go the better of him, so Liendo may be looking to reassert his dominance as Canada’s best sprinter tonight. Kharun, is also in the field as he and Ali Sayed are tied as the 4th seed at 22.42.

The 100 breaststroke sees more than just individual qualification on the line as Team Canada will be looking to add breaststroker to their butterfly and backstroke legs from the previous nights. Alexanne LePage leads the way for the women and sits just .01 off the standard. It won’t be easy as 2nd place finisher (in a Singapore-worthy time) in the 200 breaststroke Sophie Angus is just .08 back. Angus, who swam this event in Paris, dropped 2.5 seconds in the 200 to set a new PB, so could be very dangerous.

The men’s situation is a little more dire as Finlay Knox, who took on the breaststroke relay duties last summer, is Canada’s top seed, but his 1:00.66 is well off the 59.75 time needed for an individual berth. Knox has other events, like the 200 IM where he is better suited to make the team individually, but the three medalists in the 200, Oliver Dawson, Justice Migneault, and Apollo Hess, are starting to run out of time.

Knox is scheduled to return to the pool three events later to tackle the event in which he is the defending World Champion, having taken the gold medal last year in Doha. Seeded at 1:56.07, I wouldn’t expect fireworks from the prelims swim, but the fight behind will be intense as Tristan Jankovics and Lorne Wigginton are within a finger’s length of bettering the qualifying time (Jankovics is exactly on the 1:59.05).

Before Knox dives back, Olympic gold medalist and Canadian record holder Summer McIntosh will tackle the 200 IM. The 18-year-old entered a 2:06.56, less than half a second off the WR. With the way she crushed the 400 free time, expect anything tonight, but first, she needs to navigate the prelims, where Mary-Sophie Harvey, who also has two wins this week to her name, is the #2 seed.

Para Women’s 50 Butterfly

Danielle Dorris, an S7, swam 34.23 to open up racing, scoring 1015 points. This is a very strong showing, but not a PB, as Dorris is entered with a time of 32.99.

Para Men’s 50 Butterfly

Sebastian Massabie, a swimmer in the S5 category, joined Summer McIntosh in resetting the record book as the Pacific Sea Wolf swimmer stopped the clock in 36.59, dropping a new National record and improving his personal best. His swim clocked in 811 points.

Women’s 50 Freestyle

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2023)

Canadian Record: 24.26 – Taylor Ruck , (2018)

, (2018) 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Penny Oleksiak – 25.06

– 25.06 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 24.86

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 26.02

Top 8

After a few minutes delay between heats 1 and 2, things started again operating smoothly

The first circle seeded saw the field crack the 26-second barrier for the first time as two swimmers dipped under the mark. Last summer’s 4th place finisher Sarah Fournier pulled away from the field on the backhalf to stop the clock in 25.37. Mia West, the 10th seed joined Fournier under that mark as she got a hand on the wall in 25.90

Men’s 50 Freestyle

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)

Canadian Record: 21.48 – Josh Liendo, (2024)

2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Josh Liendo – 21.48

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 22.05

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 23.18

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

Canadian Record: 1:05.74 – Annamay Pierse, (2009)

2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Sophie Angus – 1:06.96

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:06.57

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 1:10:35

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)

Canadian Record: 59.85 – Scott Dickens, (2012)

2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Finlay Knox – 1:00.66

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 59.75

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 1:02.42

Para Women’s 100 Freestyle

Para Men’s 100 Freestyle

Women’s 200 I.M.

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)

Canadian Record: 2:06.56 – Summer McIntosh , (2024)

, (2024) 2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Summer McIntosh – 2:07.06

– 2:07.06 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:12.83

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:17.58

Men’s 200 I.M.