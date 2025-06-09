Australian World Championships Roster Updates Through Day One Of Trials

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Day one of the 2025 Australian World Championship Trials kicked off today with some majorly impressive performances being put up by the Dolphins as they vie for slots on the Singapore roster.

We saw Lani Pallister produce the first sub-4:00 400m free time of her career, hitting 3:59.72 to take gold with Jamie Perkins also making the grade with a near-lifetime best of 4;04.03.

Sam Short clocked a rapid 3:41.03, the 2nd-best time of his young career, to top the men’s 400m free podium, leading Olympic medalist teammate Elijah Winnington.

Additionally, Alex Perkins became the 3rd-quickest Australian woman 100m butterfly performer in history, producing a monster lifetime best of 56.42 for gold.

Add in the ever-consistent Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O’Callaghan in the women’s 50m back, among other solid swims, and the day was a successful one for the green and gold.

The only black cloud on the day came in the men’s 100m breaststroke, where no contender made the cut to qualify individually.

Nash Wilkes turned in a time of 1:00.19 to top the podium, most likely securing his slot on the men’s medley relay.

Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 1

Australian World Championships Potential Relay Qualifiers Through Day 1