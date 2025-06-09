UNLV Secures Commitment from California HS State Finalist Luke Leon Guerrero (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Distance swimmer Luke Leon Guerrero has verbally committed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) for the fall of 2025. Guerrero attends Troy High School in Fullerton, California, and trains with the Fullerton Aquatic Sports Team.

Guerrero recently received the Male Athlete of the Year award at Troy High School, where he holds records in the 500 free, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay. He was named Swimmer of the Crestview League, served as Troy’s team captain, and was named Troy’s Swim MVP for two consecutive years.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas! I would like to thank Coach Pat and Coach Pieter for this opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career. A big thank you to Coach Brian and Coach Keith from FAST, and Coach Toshi for starting me on this journey. Finally, thank you to my parents for encouraging me, and to my teammates for your support and friendship. Go Rebels!”

Guerrero was a two-time finalist at the 2025 CIF State Championships (SCY) in mid-May, placing 14th in the 500 free (4:30.59) and 18th in the 200 free (1:40.57). His prelims time of 1:39.85 in the 200 free remains his personal best.

About a week earlier, at the CIF-SS Division I Championships (SCY), he recorded his fastest 500 free time of 4:28.88 to place 4th and also finished 7th in the 200 free (1:39.91).

At the 2025 SI CSTE Presidents’ Day Senior Classic (SCY) in February, Guerrero posted his fastest 1000 free time of 9:17.91, placing 2nd. The swim qualified him for the Winter Junior Championships – West. Individually, he also finished 6th in the 200 free (1:42.14), 13th in the 200 breast (2:13.13), 18th in the 200 back (2:04.30), 19th in the 100 breast (1:00.58), and 22nd in the 100 free (48.63) in finals.

Guerrero’s fastest 1650 free came in 2023 at the Hawaii Senior Champs (SCY), where he won the event with a time of 15:33.93, qualifying for Summer Junior Nationals. He also claimed victory in the 500 free (4:30.39) and 1000 free (9:27.43) and finished 2nd in the 400 IM (4:08.12). Additionally, he placed 6th in the 200 free (1:44.18), 13th in the 100 free (48.80), and 25th in the 50 free (22.30).

Guerrero also has experience in open water competition. He placed 8th in the 5K at the 2024 Western Zone Open Water Swim Championships in Coronado, California, in October. His performance qualified him for the 2025 Open Water Junior Nationals.

Top Yard Times

200 Free – 1:39.85

500 Free – 4:28.88

1000 Free – 9:17.91

1650 Free – 15:33.93

UNLV placed 1st at the 2025 Men’s Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championships, repeating their title from the year before. Guerrero could help the team continue its winning streak. His 1650 free time would have placed 9th at the 2025 championship, and his 1000 free time would have ranked 2nd on the team last season.

UNLV has shown strength in men’s distance events, with three swimmers making the ‘A’ final in the 500 free and three placing in the top ten in the mile at the 2025 WAC Championships.

Guerrero will join Logan Calhoun, Bronson Smothers, and Wes Mank on campus this fall. Calhoun also holds strong times in distance freestyle events, including in the 500 (4:27.83), 1000 (9:19.68), and 1650 (15:48.10).

