Canadian Worlds Roster Update: Lorne Wigginton, Madison Kryger Book Spots To Singapore

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Saturday, June 7 – Thursday, June 12, 2025
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
After day five of racing at the at the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials, Lorne Wigginton and Madison Kryger have added their names onto the Team Canada World Championships roster.
Wigginton qualified after finishing second in the men’s 400 IM, where he clocked an ‘A’ cut time of 4:13.40. He was in a neck-and-neck race with Tristian Jankovics, the event winner in a time of 4:13.15. He was already qualified on the worlds team with an ‘A’ cut in the 200 IM and put a second event on his resume.
Kryger made the team in the 200 back, where she finished second in a time of 2:10.54. For Kryger, who is just 16 years old, that time is a near-one second improvement from her previous best of 2:11.44 coming into the meet. The winner of the 200 back was Ingrid Wilm, who added the event to her lineup alongside the 50 back.
Meanwhile, Summer McIntosh (4:23.65) and Mary-Sophie Harvey (4:35.56) both qualified for the women’s 400 IM and will now be racing their fifth and fourth individual events at worlds respectively. McIntosh’s mark was a world record.
In the men’s 200 back, it was Ethan Ekk (1:56.54) and Blake Tierney (1:57.04) who got under the ‘A’ cut, with Ekk breaking a Canadian record. Both Ekk and Tierney were priority three swimmers by winning the 400 free and 50 back respectively, but their ‘A’ cut times in the 200 back make them guaranteed qualifers and put them in priority one.
PROJECTED CANADIAN WORLDS ROSTER
Women
|Swimmer
|Event(s)
|Priority
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|200 BR, 100 FLY, 200/400 IM
|1
|Sophie Angus
|200 BR
|1
|Kylie Masse
|50/100 BK
|1
|Taylor Ruck
|100 BK, 400 FR-R
|1
|Summer McIntosh
|400/800 FR, 200 FLY, 200/400 IM
|1
|Ella Jansen
|400 FR
|1
|Ingrid Wilm
|50/200 BK 400 FR-R
|1
|Alexanne Lepage
|50/100 BR
|1
|Penny Oleksiak
|50/100 FR
|1
|Madison Kryger
|200 BK
|q
|Brooklyn Douthwright
|400 FR-R
|2
Men
|Swimmer
|Event(s)
|Priority
|Ilya Kharun
|100/200 FLY
|1
|Josh Liendo
|50 FR, 100 FLY, 400 FR-R
|1
|Finlay Knox
|200 IM
|1
|Tristan Jankovics
|200/400 IM
|1
|Lorne Wigginton
|400 IM
|1
|Ethan Ekk
|400 FR, 200 BK
|1
|Blake Tierney
|50 BK, 200 BK
|1
|Ruslan Gaziev
|100 FR
|2
|Antoine Sauve
|400 FR-R
|2
|Filip Senc-Samardzic
|400 FR-R
|2
|Oliver Dawson
|200 BR
|3
|Cole Pratt
|100 BK
|3
SELECTION PROCESS
- Priority 1: Select up to two eligible swimmers per event from the A finals at the Selection Event who achieve the AQUA ‘A’ standard (Appendix A), based on fastest times.
- Priority 2: Select the four fastest eligible swimmers in the A finals of the men’s and women’s 100 and 200 freestyle
- Priority 3: If no swimmer in an event achieves the AQUA ‘A’ standard in the A final, select the fastest eligible swimmer who meets the Swimming Canada secondary qualification standard (Appendix A).
- Priority 4: If no swimmer has been selected in either the men’s or women’s 100m Butterfly, Backstroke, or Breaststroke after Priorities 1–3: select the fastest eligible male and female swimmer in each of those 100m events from the A finals, including those already selected in earlier priorities.
QUALIFYING STANDARDS
|Event
|Women Secondary Standard
|Women ‘A’ Cut
|Men ‘A’ Cut
|Men Secondary Standard
|50m Freestyle
|25.11
|24.86
|22.05
|22.27
|100m Freestyle
|54.79
|54.25
|48.34
|48.82
|200m Freestyle
|1:59.41
|1:58.23
|1:46.70
|1:47.77
|400m Freestyle
|4:12.73
|4:10.23
|3:48.15
|3:50.43
|800m Freestyle
|8:39.77
|8:34.62
|7:48.66
|7:53.35
|1500m Freestyle
|16:34.41
|16:24.56
|15:01.89
|15:10.91
|50m Backstroke
|28.50
|28.22
|25.11
|25.36
|100m Backstroke
|1:01.06
|1:00.46
|53.94
|54.48
|200m Backstroke
|2:12.39
|2:11.08
|1:58.07
|1:59.25
|50m Breaststroke
|31.06
|30.75
|27.33
|27.60
|100m Breaststroke
|1:07.54
|1:06.87
|59.75
|1:00.35
|200m Breaststroke
|2:27.37
|2:25.91
|2:10.32
|2:11.62
|50m Butterfly
|26.49
|26.23
|23.36
|23.59
|100m Butterfly
|58.91
|58.33
|51.77
|52.29
|200m Butterfly
|2:10.50
|2:09.21
|1:56.51
|1:57.68
|200m Individual Medley
|2:14.16
|2:12.83
|1:59.05
|2:00.24
|400m Individual Medley
|4:45.89
|4:43.06
|4:17.48
|4:20.05
Madison K…….never a doubt!!!!!!
I thought Kryger won the 2BK in a 2:09? That’s what the finals recap article says
Yes, Kryger won. I watched it live, mainly to see Summer swim the 400 IM.