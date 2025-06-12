Canadian Worlds Roster Update: Lorne Wigginton, Madison Kryger Book Spots To Singapore

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

After day five of racing at the at the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials, Lorne Wigginton and Madison Kryger have added their names onto the Team Canada World Championships roster.

Wigginton qualified after finishing second in the men’s 400 IM, where he clocked an ‘A’ cut time of 4:13.40. He was in a neck-and-neck race with Tristian Jankovics, the event winner in a time of 4:13.15. He was already qualified on the worlds team with an ‘A’ cut in the 200 IM and put a second event on his resume.

Kryger made the team in the 200 back, where she finished second in a time of 2:10.54. For Kryger, who is just 16 years old, that time is a near-one second improvement from her previous best of 2:11.44 coming into the meet. The winner of the 200 back was Ingrid Wilm, who added the event to her lineup alongside the 50 back.

Meanwhile, Summer McIntosh (4:23.65) and Mary-Sophie Harvey (4:35.56) both qualified for the women’s 400 IM and will now be racing their fifth and fourth individual events at worlds respectively. McIntosh’s mark was a world record.

In the men’s 200 back, it was Ethan Ekk (1:56.54) and Blake Tierney (1:57.04) who got under the ‘A’ cut, with Ekk breaking a Canadian record. Both Ekk and Tierney were priority three swimmers by winning the 400 free and 50 back respectively, but their ‘A’ cut times in the 200 back make them guaranteed qualifers and put them in priority one.

PROJECTED CANADIAN WORLDS ROSTER

Women

Men

SELECTION PROCESS

Priority 1: Select up to two eligible swimmers per event from the A finals at the Selection Event who achieve the AQUA ‘A’ standard (Appendix A), based on fastest times.

Select up to two eligible swimmers per event from the A finals at the Selection Event who achieve the AQUA ‘A’ standard (Appendix A), based on fastest times. Priority 2: Select the four fastest eligible swimmers in the A finals of the men’s and women’s 100 and 200 freestyle

Select the four fastest eligible swimmers in the A finals of the men’s and women’s 100 and 200 freestyle Priority 3: If no swimmer in an event achieves the AQUA ‘A’ standard in the A final, select the fastest eligible swimmer who meets the Swimming Canada secondary qualification standard (Appendix A).

If no swimmer in an event achieves the AQUA ‘A’ standard in the A final, select the fastest eligible swimmer who meets the Swimming Canada secondary qualification standard (Appendix A). Priority 4: If no swimmer has been selected in either the men’s or women’s 100m Butterfly, Backstroke, or Breaststroke after Priorities 1–3: select the fastest eligible male and female swimmer in each of those 100m events from the A finals, including those already selected in earlier priorities.

QUALIFYING STANDARDS