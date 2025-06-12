Summer McIntosh Posts 4:23.65 400 IM to Break Her Own World Record

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Saturday, June 7 – Thursday, June 12, 2025
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Victoria Saanich Commonwealth Place
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
Women’s 400 IM – Finals
World Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2024) Canadian Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh, (2024)
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06
- Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 4:45.89
- Canadian World Juniors Standard: 4:54.02
Summer McIntosh annihilated yet another world record during day five of the Canadian Swimming Trials. She threw down a time of 4:23.65 in the 400 IM, shattering her own world and Canadian records in spectacular fashion.
McIntosh’s performance tonight knocked .73 off of the previous standard (4:24.38), which she set one year ago at the 2024 Canadian Swimming Trials leading up to the Olympics. This marks her third consecutive year setting a new world record in the 400 IM at Trials.
Her swim tonight saw McIntosh improve the backstroke leg of her race by a significant margin, shaving about a second off of her 100 back split compared to her record-setting swim a year ago and putting her comfortably ahead of the world record pace at the halfway point.
Split Comparison:
|McIntosh – New World Record
|McIntosh – 2024 World Record
|Fly
|59.18
|59.18
|Back
|1:06.13
|1:07.12
|Breast
|1:18.02
|1:17.13
|Free
|1:00.32
|1:00.95
|Total Time
|4:23.65
|4:24.38
McIntosh has had a lock on the 400 IM for the past couple seasons, winning gold in the event at both the 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 World Championships. She blew the competition out of the water on her way to breaking the world record tonight, blasting into the wall almost 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Mary-Sophie Harvey (4:35.56).
McIntosh has been on fire throughout the competition, with tonight’s record-breaking swim marking her third world record of the meet, following her performances in the 200 IM (2:05.70) and 400 free (3:54.18). She also set new Canadian records in the 200 fly (2:02.26) and the 800 free (8:05.07).
Summer just made one of the greatest swimming performances in a single meet, alongside:
Ledecky 2015 Worlds and 2016 Olympics
Phelps 2007 Worlds and 2008 Olympics
Thorpe 2001 Worlds
Gould 1972 Olympics
Spitz 1972 Olympics
It’s already been mentioned, however Summer has to reminds us of Phelps during and after Athens 2004. Already a WR holder, had an amazing Olympics – but was just warming up. If she continues on the Phelps trajectory, then LA will really be the Summer Olympics.
Amazing swim. Annihilate? No.
“shattered” “.73” “400IM”
Huge congrats to Summer, been saying for years she’s the real deal and she keeps proving it.
Are we surprised?
LOL
This swim has to be one of the most impressive world records in swimming history. Let’s put this into perspective. Only 1 other swimmer in the world has been dub 4:30 in the past 3 years, Kaylee McKeown at 4:28. The second fastest performer is 4:26 (Katinka Kosszu). Nobody else in history has broken 4:26, 4:25, or 4:24. McIntosh at 4:23.65 is so fast that it may take another 15 years for that record to get broken. What’s impressive about her performance is that both her 200 and 400 IM were on at the same meet. That’s so hard since they are such different events, and it’s rare to see a swimmer equally as fast… Read more »
Easily one of the greatest swim meets in history
Did anyone else listen to Trophies (what she listens to before 2 fly) and Headlines (what she listened to before her first WR) today to help manifest this or am I just weird 😅
She drew a straight flush with that winning time
brother been playin way too much poker