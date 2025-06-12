Summer McIntosh Posts 4:23.65 400 IM to Break Her Own World Record

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Women’s 400 IM – Finals

World Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh , CAN (2024)

Canadian Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh , (2024)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 4:45.89

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 4:54.02

Summer McIntosh annihilated yet another world record during day five of the Canadian Swimming Trials. She threw down a time of 4:23.65 in the 400 IM, shattering her own world and Canadian records in spectacular fashion.

McIntosh’s performance tonight knocked .73 off of the previous standard (4:24.38), which she set one year ago at the 2024 Canadian Swimming Trials leading up to the Olympics. This marks her third consecutive year setting a new world record in the 400 IM at Trials.

Her swim tonight saw McIntosh improve the backstroke leg of her race by a significant margin, shaving about a second off of her 100 back split compared to her record-setting swim a year ago and putting her comfortably ahead of the world record pace at the halfway point.

Split Comparison:

McIntosh – New World Record McIntosh – 2024 World Record Fly 59.18 59.18 Back 1:06.13 1:07.12 Breast 1:18.02 1:17.13 Free 1:00.32 1:00.95 Total Time 4:23.65 4:24.38

McIntosh has had a lock on the 400 IM for the past couple seasons, winning gold in the event at both the 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 World Championships. She blew the competition out of the water on her way to breaking the world record tonight, blasting into the wall almost 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Mary-Sophie Harvey (4:35.56).

McIntosh has been on fire throughout the competition, with tonight’s record-breaking swim marking her third world record of the meet, following her performances in the 200 IM (2:05.70) and 400 free (3:54.18). She also set new Canadian records in the 200 fly (2:02.26) and the 800 free (8:05.07).