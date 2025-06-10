Summer McIntosh Shatters 10-Year-Old 200 IM World Record in 2:05.70

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Women’s 200 IM – Finals

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu , HUN (2015)

Canadian Record: 2:06.56 – Summer McIntosh , (2024)

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 2:12.83

Canadian Secondary World Champs Standard: 2:14.16

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 2:17.58

Summer McIntosh continued to make waves at the Canadian Trials, shattering the world record in the 200 IM as she blasted into the wall in 2:05.70.

McIntosh’s race knocked .42 off of the previous standard of 2:06.12, set by Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu back in 2015, and marked the first sub-2:06 performance in history in the event. McIntosh notably won gold in this event at the Olympics in Paris, where she set the former Canadian record with a personal best time of 2:05.56; her swim tonight took nearly a second off of her lifetime best.

Split Comparison

Summer McIntosh – 2025 Canadian Trials (World Record) Summer McIntosh – 2024 Olympic Games (Previous Canadian Record) Katinka Hosszu – 2015 World Championships (Previous World Record) Fly 27.19 26.80 27.30 Back 30.80 31.80 31.64 Breast 37.79 37.53 36.70 Free 29.95 30.43 30.48 Total Time 2:05.70 2:06.56 2:06.12

McIntosh delivered a showstopping race tonight. She split 57.99 on the opening 100 to be .95 ahead of the world record pace at the halfway mark, only to fall off the a bit on the breaststroke leg. McIntosh trailed Hosszu’s world record pace by .14 heading into the final 50 before racing home in 29.95 to shatter the old record.

This marks McIntosh’s second world record of the meet so far; she broke the 400 free world record on day one, obliterating the previous standard set by Ariarne Titmus by over a second (3:54.18). McIntosh also set a new Canadian record in the 800 free on day two, lowering her own standard by almost five seconds (8:05.07).

McIntosh is currently entered in three more events as the meet continues, so we could see even more impressive swims from her over the next few days.