47-Year-Old Gabby Rose on Swimming Journey: “I don’t know when this will be over”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympian Gabby Rose made history at the 2025 US Nationals last week, but not by making the World Championships team. At age 47, she became the oldest athlete to swim in an A-final at a US Nationals, finishing 7th in the 100 breast. Rose made headlines last year when she qualified for the semi-finals at the Olympic Trials and has seemingly continued to improve since. Rose has no specific date on when she wants to step away from competing again, but she is loving the journey so far.

Masters swimmer
24 minutes ago

We love Gabby! Just as cute and sweet as can be. Always so humble too. What an inspiration for girls and women of all ages!

JimSwim22
26 minutes ago

Do her times count for Masters records?

Swammer
Reply to  JimSwim22
16 seconds ago

They could be pending pool verification that is required by usms. National records only. Not world.

redsonj
36 minutes ago

Inspiration!!

RealSlimThomas
37 minutes ago

Please never retire

