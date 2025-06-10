47-Year-Old Gabby Rose on Swimming Journey: “I don’t know when this will be over”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Olympian Gabby Rose made history at the 2025 US Nationals last week, but not by making the World Championships team. At age 47, she became the oldest athlete to swim in an A-final at a US Nationals, finishing 7th in the 100 breast. Rose made headlines last year when she qualified for the semi-finals at the Olympic Trials and has seemingly continued to improve since. Rose has no specific date on when she wants to step away from competing again, but she is loving the journey so far.
We love Gabby! Just as cute and sweet as can be. Always so humble too. What an inspiration for girls and women of all ages!
Do her times count for Masters records?
They could be pending pool verification that is required by usms. National records only. Not world.
Inspiration!!
Please never retire