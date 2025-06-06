47-Year-Old Gabby Rose Makes History With ‘A’ Final 100 Breast Qualification At U.S. Nationals

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

At 47 years old, two-time world champion Gabby Rose continues to defy age, convention, and every expectation placed upon elite swimmers.

On Friday morning at the 2025 U.S. National Championships, Rose clocked a time of 1:08.54 in the women’s 100 breaststroke prelims, good enough for 7th overall, and secured a spot in tonight’s ‘A’ final. With that performance, she becomes the oldest swimmer ever to qualify for a championship final at a U.S. Olympic or World Trials meet, rewriting history in a sport where youth so often dominates the headlines.

Before Rose, four-time Olympic champion Dara Torres held the distinction as the oldest ‘A’ final qualifier in modern history, placing 4th in the 50 freestyle at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials at age 45.

Disclaimer: USA Swimming’s records don’t have any older swimmers, but the organization is reportedly not 100% sure of its archives prior to 2004. Based on SwimSwam’s in depth research, we have not been able to find any older finalists.

NBC Sports’ Nick Zaccardi pointed out on X that none of the other swimmers in tonight’s championship final, including world record holder and 28-year-old Lilly King, were alive when Rose made her Olympic debut in 1996.

Gabrielle Rose, 47, qualified for tonight’s 100m breaststroke final at U.S. Championships (@peacock). Nobody else in the field was alive when Rose made her Olympic debut. Here she is qualifying for 2000 Olympics at the same pool where she swims tonight: pic.twitter.com/5LGdzeR6Aq — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) June 6, 2025

A Rio de Janeiro native and Stanford graduate, Rose initially retired from competitive swimming in 2004 at age 26 after falling ill with mononucleosis during her buildup to that year’s U.S. Olympic Trials. In a turn of events, she made an unexpected return to the sport in July 2022. What began as a passion project quickly evolved into a historic second act, as she reemerged as a top-tier breaststroker in her mid-40s, ultimately reaching the semifinals at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, where she placed 10th in the 100 breast and 16th in the 200 breast, and now earning an ‘A’ final appearance at these U.S. Nationals. She competed for Brazil at the 1996 Olympics and for the United States at the 2000 Games, making her one of the rare swimmers to represent two different countries on the sport’s biggest stage. She has won a total of nine medals on the international scene, two golds, five silvers, and two bronzes. Rose entered this week’s competition seeded 9th in the event with her personal best of 1:08.32. While this morning’s effort was the clear highlight of her meet thus far, she also posted strong performances in her other events this week. She finished 15th overall in the 50 breast with a time of 31.68 in finals, having gone slightly faster in prelims with a 31.53. Earlier in the meet, she placed 19th in the 200 breast, stopping the clock at 2:30.69, just over half a second off her lifetime best of 2:30.13, set during prelims at last summer’s Trials.

Rose’s International Medal Record: