47-Year-Old Gabby Rose Makes History With ‘A’ Final 100 Breast Qualification At U.S. Nationals

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets (Updated 6/2)
- Live Results
- How To Watch (USA Swimming Network)
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
At 47 years old, two-time world champion Gabby Rose continues to defy age, convention, and every expectation placed upon elite swimmers.
On Friday morning at the 2025 U.S. National Championships, Rose clocked a time of 1:08.54 in the women’s 100 breaststroke prelims, good enough for 7th overall, and secured a spot in tonight’s ‘A’ final. With that performance, she becomes the oldest swimmer ever to qualify for a championship final at a U.S. Olympic or World Trials meet, rewriting history in a sport where youth so often dominates the headlines.
Before Rose, four-time Olympic champion Dara Torres held the distinction as the oldest ‘A’ final qualifier in modern history, placing 4th in the 50 freestyle at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials at age 45.
Disclaimer: USA Swimming’s records don’t have any older swimmers, but the organization is reportedly not 100% sure of its archives prior to 2004. Based on SwimSwam’s in depth research, we have not been able to find any older finalists.
NBC Sports’ Nick Zaccardi pointed out on X that none of the other swimmers in tonight’s championship final, including world record holder and 28-year-old Lilly King, were alive when Rose made her Olympic debut in 1996.
Gabrielle Rose, 47, qualified for tonight’s 100m breaststroke final at U.S. Championships (@peacock). Nobody else in the field was alive when Rose made her Olympic debut. Here she is qualifying for 2000 Olympics at the same pool where she swims tonight: pic.twitter.com/5LGdzeR6Aq
— Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) June 6, 2025
Rose’s International Medal Record:
|Representing Team USA
|World Championships (Long Course)
|Gold
|2003 Barcelona
|4×100 m freestyle
|Gold
|2003 Barcelona
|4×200 m freestyle
|World Championships (Short Course)
|Silver
|2002 Moscow
|100 m medley
|Silver
|2002 Moscow
|200 m medley
|Silver
|2002 Moscow
|
4×200 m freestyle
|Pan Pacific Championships (Long Course)
|Silver
|2002 Yokohama
|200 m medley
|Representing Team Brazil
|Pan American Games (Long Course)
|Silver
|1995 Mar del Plata
|100 m butterfly
|Bronze
|1995 Mar del Plata
|4×100 m freestyle
|Bronze
|1995 Mar del Plata
|4×100 m medley
If she enrolls in like a 1 credit P.E. class at the local college, can she represent USA at the World University Games?
Not saying she will make it (pretty unlikely actually) but what other teams could she make if she moves up to let’s say top 4
Pan Pacs, or Pan Am’s?
Gabby “MAGA” Rose!!!!
The First time she made a national team Michael Phelps was a 4th grader
chat does that say….１９９５?
You have a lane you have a chance
Wouldn’t it be lovely to see her make the team!!
Flipping incredible.
So lilly king needs to go to 2048 trials to match this accomplishment…crazy.
Mijatovic would have to go until 2056 trials
This is the kind of math that I’m glad other people do for me to read.
Amazing too.