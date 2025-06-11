2025 Canadian Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

If you’re a fan of Summer McIntosh, don’t worry as you’ll be getting a double dose of her today as she is the top seed in both the 400 IM and 200 Backstroke and will bookend the morning.

The World Record holder in the 400 IM and defending Olympic Gold Medalist, McIntosh is the top seed by over 10 seconds, and while she has been on fire this week, already updating the World Record board, twice, one should modify your expectations as she likely will cruise this morning to save energy both for tonight and for the 200 back.

Mary-Sophie Harvey is the 2nd seed and based on her performances this week looks good to not only make the final but also to book yet another event for her busy schedule in Singapore. 3rd seed and 2024 Paris Olympian Ella Jansen, 1.5 seconds back, may differ as she, too, has already secured her place on the roster and will be looking to add another swim to the schedule.

Already having secured his spot by way of his second-place finish in the 200 IM Tristan Jankovics, like McIntosh, will swim a smooth and controlled race, doing only enough to advance into tonight’s final. Lorne Wigginton, the #2 seed, is still hunting for that spot on the team, and while seeded well below the A cut time, he will need to be careful because not far back is Collyn Gagne, who is looking at this event as his last chance to make the roster.

We stick with the medley events, as the next four events are the Para 150 and 200 IM events. Jamie Cosgriffe and Nicholas Bennett lead their respective fields in the 200 IM, but as a Multi-Class field, swimmers are more interested in performing well against the WR in their classification than against one another.

We flip the usual order as the men’s 200 backstroke will swim before the women’s. The top seed Blake Tierney, #3 seed Ethan Ekk, and #4 seed Cole Pratt have all made the team under Priority 3, but each has a chance of adding another event to their line-up. Tierney is seeded under the A cut, but so too is Aiden Norman, who has yet to book his spot to Singapore, so expect the #2 seed to get out to a strong start tonight to put himself in the best position possible tonight.

The top two seeds, Summer McIntosh and Mabel Zavaros are most likely quite happy that the women’s event has flip-flopped with the men’s, as both are scheduled to swim in the 400 IM earlier in the session. McIntosh has picked up this event recently of late, having won the silver medal at the 2024 Short Course Worlds. Seeded at a 2:06.81, McIntosh, like in the 400 IM, will likely do just enough to get a middle lane tonight, but Zavaros may not have the same options to do so.

Still looking for a ticket to Singapore, Zavaros is seeded .04 under the A cut time, while Kylie Masse‘s absence makes the field open, Madison Kryger, Delia Lloyd, Ingrid Wilm and Bridget Burton are all seeded within a second of Zavaros, so will be looking to make the best of the opportunity, especially as of the four, only Wilm has secured a spot to Singapore.

Women’s 400 I.M. – Prelims

World Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh , CAN (2024)

Canadian Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh, (2024)

2024 Olympic Trials Champion: Summer McIntosh – 4:24.38

– 4:24.38 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06

Canadian World Juniors Standard: 4:54.02

Top 8

Sienna Angove, the 7th seed, did show the first of the two circle-seeded heats, meaning lane 4’s Mary-Sophie Harvey had open water to one side of her. However, jumping out to an early lead was Mabel Zavaros, who opened in 1:02.58, ahead of Ashley McMillian (1:03.05) and Harvey (1:03.65). Zavaros, who is also scheduled to swim the 200 back later on in this session, built upon her lead over the backstroke as she turned at the halfway point in 2:13.61, with a lead of just under six seconds as Harvey, who had moved up into 2nd place was 2:19.43.

Zavaros, a strong butterflier and backstroker, had to attack the front of the race as Harvey, the winner of the 200 breaststroke, is well known for her back half speed, and after just the first 50 of breaststroke, she had closed the gap to 3.46 seconds as she out split Zavaros 39.10 to 41.46.

By the 300-meter mark, Zavaros’s lead had completely evaporated as Harvey’s 38.30 last breaststroke split put her into the lead by .25 as she touched in 3:36.83 to Zavaros’s 3:37.08. Zavaros, who had just completed her last year of eligibility at Florida, tried to stay with Harvey on the freestyle, but Harvey kept her at bay as she won in 4:41.02, exactly one second ahead of Zavaros’s 4:42.02. McMillian held on to take 3rd in the heat, stopping the clock at 4:52.38.

The last heat was all Summer McIntosh, as the world record holder led, not unexpectedly, from start to finish. At the 100 turn, McIntosh led fellow Paris Olympian Ella Jansen, 1:02.00 to 1:03.18, and she extended that lead over the next 100. The top seed in the 200 back, McIntosh turned at the 200 mark in 2:13.36, with Jansen at 2:16.65.

Jansen made up some ground on the breaststroke, McIntosh’s weakest stroke, as she cut about .75 of a second off the lead, outsplitting her in each 50.McIntosh’s 300 split was 3:36.14 as compared to Jansen’s 3:38.68.

Jansen noticeably used her legs more in the freestyle as she tried to stay in contact with McIntosh, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap as McIntosh touched in 4:40.93, with Jansen at 4:44.37.

