Ethan Ekk Breaks Canadian Record in the 200 Back with 1:56.54 Performance

2025 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Stanford commit Ethan Ekk made a splash in the 200 back, throwing down a time of 1:56.54 to break the Canadian record in the event. His performance saw him take down former Canadian record holder Blake Tierney, who secured the runner-up spot in 1:57.04.

Ekk shaved .2 off the previous record of 1:56.74, which was set by Tierney at the 2024 Canadian Swimming Trials.

It was also a huge personal best time for the 18-year-old, as he knocked almost two seconds off of his previous lifetime best (1:58.28) from last summer, marking his first time under 1:58 and skipping the 1:57 range entirely. Ekk notably turned in a very consistent, keeping all of his 50 splits under 30.

Split Comparison

Ekk – New Canadian Record Ekk – Previous Best Time Tierney – Previous Canadian Record 50 27.80 28.21 27.25 100 57.06 (29.26) 58.32 (30.11) 56.55 (29.30) 150 1:26.98 (29.92) 1:28.28 (29.96) 1:26.45 (29.90) 200 1:56.54 (29.56) 1:58.28 (30.00) 1:56.74 (30.29)

Ekk’s performance bumped him up to #6 on the world rankings for top times in the men’s 200 back so far this season.

The race tonight proved to be an exciting battle between Ekk and Tierney, with Ekk trailing by .77 at the 150 mark before blasting home in 29.56 to overtake Tierney on the final stretch.

Ekk’s record-setting victory in the 200 back marks his second win of the meet; he claimed gold in the 400 free (3:49.57) on day one.