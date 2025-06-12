Kaylee McKeown Successfully Completes Backstroke Sweep Down Under (Roster Updates)

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Monday, June 9th – Saturday, June 14th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- Prelims at 11am local (9:30pm ET night before)/Finals at 7:30pm local (6:00am ET) nights 1&2; 7pm local (5:30am ET) nights 3-6
- LCM (50m)
- Swimming Australia World Championships Selection Criteria
Night four of racing at the 2025 Australian World Championship Trials saw Olympian Lani Pallister bust out a new Aussie national and All Comers Record of 8:10.84 in the women’s 800m freestyle.
That marked her third individual event for which she’s qualified for Singapore, although she stated post-race this evening that she will most likely be giving up her 200m freestyle slot.
Kyle Chalmers and Flynn Southam each easily cleared the qualification time in the men’s 100m free, making this Chalmers’ second event after having etched his name onto the roster already as the 50m freestyle silver medalist.
David Schlicht and William Petric made it happen in the men’s 200m IM while Kaylee McKeown successfully completed her sweep of the backstroke discipline. Newcomer Hannah Fredericks qualified for her first senior long course Australian squad en route to finishing behind McKeown.
Finally, Brittany Castelluzzo and Abbey Connor reaped the top two spots in the women’s 200m butterfly to book their tickets to Singapore.
Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 3
- Alex Perkins – women’s 100m fly (56.42), 50m fly (25.36)
- Lily Price – women’s 100m fly (57.82), 50m fly (25.64)
- Ella Ramsay – women’s 200m IM (2:09.21), 100m breast (1:06.86)
- Tara Kinder – women’s 200m IM (2:10.42)
- Lani Pallister – women’s 400m free (3:59.72), 200m free (1:54.89), 800m free (8:10.84)
- Jamie Perkins – women’s 400m free (4:04.03), 800m free (8:26.20)
- Sam Short – men’s 400m free (3:41.03), 200m free (1:45.71), 800m free (7:40.95)
- Elijah Winnington – men’s 400m free (3:43.99)
- Isaac Cooper – men’s 50m back (24.69)
- Kaylee McKeown – women’s 50m back (27.33), 100m back (57.71), 200m back (2:04.47)
- Mollie O’Callaghan – women’s 50m back (27.39), 100m back (58.85), 200m free (1:54.43)
- Sienna Toohey – women’s 100m breast (1:06.55)
- Ed Sommerville – men’s 200m free (1:44.93)
- Matt Temple – men’s 100m fly (51.00)
- Jesse Coleman – men’s 100m fly (51.09)
- Harrison Turner – men’s 200m fly (1:54.90)
- Cameron McEvoy – men’s 50m free (21.30)
- Kyle Chalmers – men’s 50m free (21.68), 100m free (47.29)
- Ben Goedemans – men’s 800m free (7:46.16)
- Hannah Fredericks – women’s 200m back (2:09.54)
- David Schlicht – men’s 200m IM (1:58.10)
- William Petric – men’s 200m IM (1:58.25)
- Brittany Castelluzzo – women’s 200m fly (2:06.91)
- Abbey Connor – women’s 200m fly (2:07.14)
- Flynn Southam – men’s 100m free (47.69)
Australian World Championships Potential Relay Qualifiers Through Day 3
- Women’s 4x100m medley relay – Alex Perkins for fly, Sienna Toohey for breast, Kaylee McKeown for back
- Men’s 4x100m medley relay – Nash Wilkes for breast, Joshua Edwards-Smith for back, Matt Temple for fly
- Women’s 4x200m free relay – Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Jamie Perkins, Abbey Webb, Hannah Casey, Brittany Castelluzzo*
- Men’s 4x200m free relay – Ed Sommerville, Sam Short, Flynn Southam, Charlie Hawke, Max Giuliani*, Kai Taylor*
- Men’s 4x100m free relay – Kyle Chalmers, Flynn Southam, Maximillian Giuliani, Kai Taylor, Harrison Turner*, Zac Incerti*
*Depending on overall roster count
That picture is so textbook
Oh good, I was really worried that she wouldn’t 🤣
Well, in all fairness, she almost didn’t though. 50 back DQ, then reinstated, then MOC almost got her in the final (0.06 behind)