Kaylee McKeown Successfully Completes Backstroke Sweep Down Under (Roster Updates)

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Night four of racing at the 2025 Australian World Championship Trials saw Olympian Lani Pallister bust out a new Aussie national and All Comers Record of 8:10.84 in the women’s 800m freestyle.

That marked her third individual event for which she’s qualified for Singapore, although she stated post-race this evening that she will most likely be giving up her 200m freestyle slot.

Kyle Chalmers and Flynn Southam each easily cleared the qualification time in the men’s 100m free, making this Chalmers’ second event after having etched his name onto the roster already as the 50m freestyle silver medalist.

David Schlicht and William Petric made it happen in the men’s 200m IM while Kaylee McKeown successfully completed her sweep of the backstroke discipline. Newcomer Hannah Fredericks qualified for her first senior long course Australian squad en route to finishing behind McKeown.

Finally, Brittany Castelluzzo and Abbey Connor reaped the top two spots in the women’s 200m butterfly to book their tickets to Singapore.

Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 3

Australian World Championships Potential Relay Qualifiers Through Day 3

*Depending on overall roster count