Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kaylee McKeown Successfully Completes Backstroke Sweep Down Under (Roster Updates)

Comments: 3

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Night four of racing at the 2025 Australian World Championship Trials saw Olympian Lani Pallister bust out a new Aussie national and All Comers Record of 8:10.84 in the women’s 800m freestyle.

That marked her third individual event for which she’s qualified for Singapore, although she stated post-race this evening that she will most likely be giving up her 200m freestyle slot.

Kyle Chalmers and Flynn Southam each easily cleared the qualification time in the men’s 100m free, making this Chalmers’ second event after having etched his name onto the roster already as the 50m freestyle silver medalist.

David Schlicht and William Petric made it happen in the men’s 200m IM while Kaylee McKeown successfully completed her sweep of the backstroke discipline. Newcomer Hannah Fredericks qualified for her first senior long course Australian squad en route to finishing behind McKeown.

Finally, Brittany Castelluzzo and Abbey Connor reaped the top two spots in the women’s 200m butterfly to book their tickets to Singapore.

Australian World Championships Individual Qualifiers Through Day 3

Australian World Championships Potential Relay Qualifiers Through Day 3

*Depending on overall roster count

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SWIMGUY12345
52 minutes ago

That picture is so textbook

0
0
Reply
Long Strokes
1 hour ago

Oh good, I was really worried that she wouldn’t 🤣

2
-2
Reply
Wow
Reply to  Long Strokes
55 minutes ago

Well, in all fairness, she almost didn’t though. 50 back DQ, then reinstated, then MOC almost got her in the final (0.06 behind)

3
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!