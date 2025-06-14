Kyle Chalmers Sets 50 Fly All Comers Record In 22.89

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Kyle Chalmers won the 50 fly on the final day of competition at the 2025 Australian Trials, erasing the All Comers record in the process.

The three-time Olympian clocked a 22.89 to become the first sub-23 swim on Australian soil. Previously, the fastest swim inside Australian borders belonged to Ben Armbruster at the 2023 Australian championships.

The swim also ties Chalmers’ personal best time. The 26-year-old sprint ace also registered a 22.89 in April at the Malmsten Open in Stockholm. The time ranks at #7 globally for the season so far.

2024-2025 LCM Men 50 Fly IlyaCAN

KHARUN 2 Nyls

Korstanje NED 22.72 3 Maxime

GROUSSET FRA 22.74 4 Noe

PONTI SUI 22.77 5 Abdelrahman

Sameh Elaraby EGY 22.80 6 Oleg

Kostin RUS 22.85 7 Kyle

CHALMERS AUS 22.89 8 Luca Nik

Armbruster GER 22.92 9 Gui

CARIBE BRA 22.95 10 Michel

ARKHANGELSKY RUS 22.97 View Top 26»

Among all-time Australian performers, 22.89 is the fastest textile performer and 2nd fastest overall performer. He remains the lone Aussie under 23 in textile. The national record belongs to Matthew Targett from the 2009 World Championships in Rome, standing at 22.73.

All-Time Australian Performers, Men’s 50 Fly

Cam McEvoy swam alongside Chalmers tonight, but he was disqualified on a false start.