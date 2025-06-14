Kyle Chalmers Sets 50 Fly All Comers Record In 22.89

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Monday, June 9th – Saturday, June 14th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- Prelims at 11am local (9:30pm ET night before)/Finals at 7:30pm local (6:00am ET) nights 1&2; 7pm local (5:30am ET) nights 3-6
- LCM (50m)
- Swimming Australia World Championships Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Livestream (VPN needed outside of Australia)
- Start List
- Heat Sheets
- Results
- Recaps
Kyle Chalmers won the 50 fly on the final day of competition at the 2025 Australian Trials, erasing the All Comers record in the process.
The three-time Olympian clocked a 22.89 to become the first sub-23 swim on Australian soil. Previously, the fastest swim inside Australian borders belonged to Ben Armbruster at the 2023 Australian championships.
The swim also ties Chalmers’ personal best time. The 26-year-old sprint ace also registered a 22.89 in April at the Malmsten Open in Stockholm. The time ranks at #7 globally for the season so far.
2024-2025 LCM Men 50 Fly
KHARUN
22.68
View Top 26»
2 Nyls
Korstanje
NED 22.72 05/26 3 Maxime
GROUSSET
FRA 22.74 06/14 4 Noe
PONTI
SUI 22.77 04/03 5 Abdelrahman
Sameh Elaraby
EGY 22.80 05/18 6 Oleg
Kostin
RUS 22.85 05/18 7 Kyle
CHALMERS
AUS 22.89 06/14 8 Luca Nik
Armbruster
GER 22.92 05/04 9 Gui
CARIBE
BRA 22.95 04/26 10 Michel
ARKHANGELSKY
RUS 22.97 06/14
Among all-time Australian performers, 22.89 is the fastest textile performer and 2nd fastest overall performer. He remains the lone Aussie under 23 in textile. The national record belongs to Matthew Targett from the 2009 World Championships in Rome, standing at 22.73.
All-Time Australian Performers, Men’s 50 Fly
- Matthew Targett — 22.73 (2009)
- Kyle Chalmers — 22.89 (2025)
- Ben Armbruster — 23.05 (2023)
- Cam McEvoy — 23.07 (2023)
- Andrew Lauterstein — 23.10 (2009)
Cam McEvoy swam alongside Chalmers tonight, but he was disqualified on a false start.