Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kyle Chalmers Sets 50 Fly All Comers Record In 22.89

by Will Baxley 0

June 14th, 2025 Australia, News

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Kyle Chalmers won the 50 fly on the final day of competition at the 2025 Australian Trials, erasing the All Comers record in the process.

The three-time Olympian clocked a 22.89 to become the first sub-23 swim on Australian soil. Previously, the fastest swim inside Australian borders belonged to Ben Armbruster at the 2023 Australian championships.

The swim also ties Chalmers’ personal best time. The 26-year-old sprint ace also registered a 22.89 in April at the Malmsten Open in Stockholm. The time ranks at #7 globally for the season so far.

2024-2025 LCM Men 50 Fly

IlyaCAN
KHARUN
06/12
22.68
2Nyls
Korstanje		NED22.7205/26
3Maxime
GROUSSET		FRA22.7406/14
4Noe
PONTI		SUI22.7704/03
5Abdelrahman
Sameh Elaraby		EGY22.8005/18
6Oleg
Kostin		RUS22.8505/18
7Kyle
CHALMERS		AUS22.8906/14
8Luca Nik
Armbruster		GER22.9205/04
9Gui
CARIBE		BRA22.9504/26
10Michel
ARKHANGELSKY 		RUS22.9706/14
View Top 26»

Among all-time Australian performers, 22.89 is the fastest textile performer and 2nd fastest overall performer. He remains the lone Aussie under 23 in textile. The national record belongs to Matthew Targett from the 2009 World Championships in Rome, standing at 22.73.

All-Time Australian Performers, Men’s 50 Fly

  1. Matthew Targett — 22.73 (2009)
  2. Kyle Chalmers — 22.89 (2025)
  3. Ben Armbruster — 23.05 (2023)
  4. Cam McEvoy — 23.07 (2023)
  5. Andrew Lauterstein — 23.10 (2009)

Cam McEvoy swam alongside Chalmers tonight, but he was disqualified on a false start.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!