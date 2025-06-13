2025 Australian World Championship Trials: Day Five Finals Live Recap

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- Monday, June 9th – Saturday, June 14th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- Prelims at 11am local (9:30pm ET night before)/Finals at 7:30pm local (6:00am ET) nights 1&2; 7pm local (5:30am ET) nights 3-6
- LCM (50m)
- Swimming Australia World Championships Selection Criteria
We’ve made it to the penultimate night of racing at the 2025 Australian World Championship Trials with tonight’s agenda including some of the most highly anticipated races of the meet.
The women’s 100m freestyle contains one of the tightest fields as the athletes are vying not only for the top two individual spots but also for a coveted slot on the 4x100m free relay.
Olympic medalist Meg Harris led the field out of the heats, however, she has withdrawn from tonight’s final. That means Mollie O’Callaghan, Olivia Wunsch, Milla Jansen and Shayna Jack are very much in the mix for gold with everyone saving some fuel for tonight’s main event.
Olympic medalist and former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook will also be in the water as the clear favorite in the men’s 200m breaststroke while Bradley Woodward will try to fend off Joshua Edwards-Smith in tonight’s men’s 200m backstroke.
Add in the women’s 200m breast and the men’s 1500m free and we’ve got quite the show in store as action unfolds from the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre.
Men’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL
- World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Piersol, USA (2009)
- Australian Record: 1:53.17 – Mitch Larkin (2015)
- AllComers Record: 1:53.72 – Mitch Larkin, AUS (2015)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Bradley Woodward – 1:56.22
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:57.98
GOLD – Joshua Edwards-Smith, 1:56.94
SILVER – Bradley Woodward, 1:57.14
BRONZE – Stuart Swinburt, 1:58.89
Joshua Edwards-Smith didn’t hold back with his post-race celebration as the 22-year-old Griffith University swimmer nailed a World Championships-worthy effort of 1:56.94 to take the 200m back title.
He was strong from start to finish, splitting 27.41/29.33/30.02/30.18 to hold off Bradley Woodward who also was under the qualification time with a silver medal-worthy 1:57.14.
Stuart Swinburn rounded out the podium in 1:58.89.
Edwards-Smith talked post-race about the disappointment of missing out on the Paris 2024 Olympic team and how bouncing back to qualify here was what he set out to achieve.
His performance this evening represented the 4th-best result of his career, one which boasts a lifetime best of 1:55.42 from the 2022 Queensland Championships.
Women’s 100 Freestyle- FINAL
- World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- Australian Record: 51.96 – Emma McKeon (2021)
- AllComers Record: 52.06 – Cate Campbell, AUS ( 2016)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Mollie O’Callaghan – 52.33
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 54.16
GOLD – Mollie O’Callaghan, 52.87
SILVER – Olivia Wunsch, 53.38
BRONZE – Alex Perkins, 53.53
It was a very tight race among this women’s 100m freestyle pack, one which contained 4 teenagers as a testament to the ever-present depth waiting to rise to the surface within this sprinting nation.
Mollie O’Callaghan got the job done for gold, producing the sole time of the field under the 53-second barrier.
The 21-year-old Olympic multi-medalist produced a swift 52.87 to grab the gold and add a remarkable 4th individual event to her potential Singapore lineup after already nailing QT’s in the 50m back, 100m back and 200m freestyle.
Slightly surprising was that Olivia Wunsch snagged the silver, putting up a solid 53.38 to earn her bid in this event for the World Championships.
That was just .21 off her lifetime best of 53.17 registered at last year’s Olympic Trials.
Alex Perkins rounded out the top 3 with a mark of 53.53 to add her name onto the 4x100m freestyle relay while Abbey Webb will join her as the 4th swimmer in 53.83. However, Hannah Casey tied Webb for that 4th slot, with Milla Jansen capturing 6th in 53.95.
Olympic medalist Shayna Jack was shut out, finishing a disappointing 8th in 54.03.
Men’s 200 Breaststroke- FINAL
- World Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang, CHN (2023)
- Australian Record: 2:05.95 – Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
- AllComers Record: 2:05.95 – Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Zac Stubblety-Cook – 2:07.40
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 2:10.32
Women’s 200 Breaststroke- FINAL
- World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2023)
- Australian Record: 2:20.54 – Leisel Jones (2006)
- AllComers Record: 2:20.04 – Rie Kaneto, JPN (2016)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Ella Ramsay – 2:22.87
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 2:25.91
Men’s 1500 Freestyle – FASTEST HEAT
- World Record: 14:30.67 – Bobby Finke, USA (2024)
- Australian Record: 14:34.56 – Grant Hackett (2001)
- AllComers Record: 14:34.56 – Grant Hackett, AUS (2001)
- 2024 Trials Winner: Matthew Galea – 14:58.96
- SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 15:01.89
That’s a great effort by Wunsch. Overcoming a glandular fever-spoiled prep to snag an individual swim.
She has 6 more weeks until Singapore. With that extra time to recover I reckon she should go sub-53 by then.
I said this morning that best case scenario we’d be 0.5 slower than US and worst case would be 1.5 seconds.
If we take Meg’s time from heats, we’re exactly 1.50 seconds behind the US top 4 lol.
Party’s over ladies
Big question now is whether they will take Jansen. Will be very sad for her to miss out but I’m not sure they will want to Rest MOC Harris and Wunsch for the heats.
Wunsch, Perkins, Webb and Casey in the heats seems more likely with fastest two joining MOC and Harris in the final.
If they take Harris – is she does not qualify in the 50m, it could mean she misses out
This year is also great for MOC’s development. She’s now the leader and hopefully this will develop her confidence which will smooth her emotions. Once she develops her emotions, she really will be unbreakable.
Mr Live Results has gone on holidays.
Will they take Jansen given Meg is probably going to be on the team
They should. She needs experience.
I’m not hopeful tbh.
With so many double/triple athletes you’d have to think so.
Meg has to qualify in the 50m I think
Think the gold is US’ to lose
Definitely is theirs to lose. I think by the time LA comes around though our youngsters will be ready
Agree. Our 100/200 are definitely reloading.
I think the 200 is in a better spot for this year than the 100 way less retirements.
Let’s see Troyy. MOC has the fastest PB, Meg Harris is also a gun plus Wunsch has a very high ceiling and they all set PBs (the younger ones). It’ll be the closet it’s ever been but every team needs a rebuild. No better time like after an Olympic cycle.
Nice PB from de Lutiis