2025 Australian World Championship Trials: Day Five Finals Live Recap

We’ve made it to the penultimate night of racing at the 2025 Australian World Championship Trials with tonight’s agenda including some of the most highly anticipated races of the meet.

The women’s 100m freestyle contains one of the tightest fields as the athletes are vying not only for the top two individual spots but also for a coveted slot on the 4x100m free relay.

Olympic medalist Meg Harris led the field out of the heats, however, she has withdrawn from tonight’s final. That means Mollie O’Callaghan, Olivia Wunsch, Milla Jansen and Shayna Jack are very much in the mix for gold with everyone saving some fuel for tonight’s main event.

Olympic medalist and former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook will also be in the water as the clear favorite in the men’s 200m breaststroke while Bradley Woodward will try to fend off Joshua Edwards-Smith in tonight’s men’s 200m backstroke.

Add in the women’s 200m breast and the men’s 1500m free and we’ve got quite the show in store as action unfolds from the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre.

Men’s 200 Backstroke – FINAL

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Piersol, USA (2009)

Australian Record: 1:53.17 – Mitch Larkin (2015)

AllComers Record: 1:53.72 – Mitch Larkin, AUS (2015)

2024 Trials Winner: Bradley Woodward – 1:56.22

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:57.98

GOLD – Joshua Edwards-Smith, 1:56.94

SILVER – Bradley Woodward, 1:57.14

BRONZE – Stuart Swinburt, 1:58.89

Joshua Edwards-Smith didn’t hold back with his post-race celebration as the 22-year-old Griffith University swimmer nailed a World Championships-worthy effort of 1:56.94 to take the 200m back title.

He was strong from start to finish, splitting 27.41/29.33/30.02/30.18 to hold off Bradley Woodward who also was under the qualification time with a silver medal-worthy 1:57.14.

Stuart Swinburn rounded out the podium in 1:58.89.

Edwards-Smith talked post-race about the disappointment of missing out on the Paris 2024 Olympic team and how bouncing back to qualify here was what he set out to achieve.

His performance this evening represented the 4th-best result of his career, one which boasts a lifetime best of 1:55.42 from the 2022 Queensland Championships.

Women’s 100 Freestyle- FINAL

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

Australian Record: 51.96 – Emma McKeon (2021)

AllComers Record: 52.06 – Cate Campbell, AUS ( 2016)

2024 Trials Winner: Mollie O’Callaghan – 52.33

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 54.16

GOLD – Mollie O’Callaghan, 52.87

SILVER – Olivia Wunsch, 53.38

BRONZE – Alex Perkins, 53.53

It was a very tight race among this women’s 100m freestyle pack, one which contained 4 teenagers as a testament to the ever-present depth waiting to rise to the surface within this sprinting nation.

Mollie O’Callaghan got the job done for gold, producing the sole time of the field under the 53-second barrier.

The 21-year-old Olympic multi-medalist produced a swift 52.87 to grab the gold and add a remarkable 4th individual event to her potential Singapore lineup after already nailing QT’s in the 50m back, 100m back and 200m freestyle.

Slightly surprising was that Olivia Wunsch snagged the silver, putting up a solid 53.38 to earn her bid in this event for the World Championships.

That was just .21 off her lifetime best of 53.17 registered at last year’s Olympic Trials.

Alex Perkins rounded out the top 3 with a mark of 53.53 to add her name onto the 4x100m freestyle relay while Abbey Webb will join her as the 4th swimmer in 53.83. However, Hannah Casey tied Webb for that 4th slot, with Milla Jansen capturing 6th in 53.95.

Olympic medalist Shayna Jack was shut out, finishing a disappointing 8th in 54.03.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke- FINAL

Women’s 200 Breaststroke- FINAL

World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2023)

Australian Record: 2:20.54 – Leisel Jones (2006)

AllComers Record: 2:20.04 – Rie Kaneto, JPN (2016)

2024 Trials Winner: Ella Ramsay – 2:22.87

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 2:25.91

Men’s 1500 Freestyle – FASTEST HEAT