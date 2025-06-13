Estella Tonrath Nollgen Nails Spanish Women’s 200 Back National Record

CXII Spanish Summer Championships

Day three of the 2025 Spanish Summer Championships saw a national record bite the dust at the hands of Estella Tonrath Nollgen in the women’s 200m backstroke.

Racing in this morning’s heats of the event, Nollgen stopped the clock at a rapid mark of 2:08.03 to easily claim the top seed for tonight’s final.

Nollgren split 1:02.38/1:05.65 en route to establishing the best time of her career, destroying her previous PB of 2:09.73 from March of this year in the process. Her morning result overtook the previous Spanish national record of 2:08.89 Carmen Weiler put on the books at last year’s edition of this competition.

Tonight’s final saw Weiler grab the gold in 2:08.56, under her former record, while Nollgen settled for silver well back in 2:09.47. Sara Costa De Vicente rounded out the podium in 2:10.49.

However, both Nollgen and Weiler undercut the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 2:11.08 needed for the top two finishers to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

The men’s 200m back saw Ivan Martinez Sota get it done for gold in a result of 1:58.51.

That rendered him the gold medalist just a hair ahead of Nicolas Garcia Saiz who nabbed silver in 1:58.75 followed by Hugo Gonzalez who rounded out the podium in 1:59.65.

The men were chasing a World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 1:58.07, a threshold none of the top 3 finishers dipped under tonight.

The men’s 100m freestyle saw visiting German swimmer Josha Salchow lead the pack with a solid swim of 48.31 joined by Luca Hoek Le Guenedal under the 49-second barrier.

Le Guenedal fell just shy of the 48.34 Worlds QT with a silver medal-garnering performance of 48.44 while Miguel Perez-Godoy Brageli also landed on the podium in 48.81 for third.

As for the women, Maria Daza Garcia clinched the 100m free victory in a result of 54.80, a time which represented the 2nd-best performance of her career.

She nabbed the gold, splitting 26.65/28.15 to defeat the field by well over half a second.

Ainhoa Campabadal Amezcua was next to the wall in 55.51 while Alba Herrero Lazaro logged 56.13 for bronze.

A minimum of 54.25 was required to add their names to the roster for the World Championships.