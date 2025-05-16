Wiffen, McSharry & Walshe Headline 12-Strong Irish Roster For Singapore

Swim Ireland has revealed its 12-strong lineup headed to Singapore for the 2025 World Championships.
Olympic medalists Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry will be joined by 10 additional elite swimmers in the hopes of the nation improving upon the two golds reaped at last year’s Worlds.
In Doha, Wiffen captured double gold in the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle events. Months later in Paris, Wiffen topped the men’s 800m free podium and earned 1500m free bronze while McSharry was the women’s 100m breaststroke Olympic bronze medalist.
Ellen Walshe is also among the lineup, with the 23-year-old having just produced a new Irish national record in the women’s 400m IM (4:35.32) while racing at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale earlier this month.
National record holders Tom Fannon, Danielle Hill, Shane Ryan and John Shortt are also among the swimmers headed to Singapore.
Swim Ireland is in the midst of transition, as longtime Performance Director John Rudd recently announced his departure, heading to Saudi Arabia.
While Swim Ireland considers its options for the LA 2028 quad, current Head of Performance Pathways & Operations Andrew Reid will take over Rudd’s position in the interim
|2025 World Aquatics Championships (50m), Singapore
|Athlete Name
|Home Coaching Programme
|Coach
|Evan Bailey
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|Jack Cassin
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|Eoin Corby
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|Tom Fannon
|National Centre Dublin
|Steven Beckerleg
|Danielle Hill
|Larne SC
|Peter Hill
|Ellie McCartney
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|Mona McSharry
|University of Tennessee, USA
|Matt Kredich
|Shane Ryan
|National Centre Dublin
|Steven Beckerleg
|Cormac Rynn
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|John Shortt
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|Ellen Walshe
|Templeogue SC, Dublin
|Brian Sweeney
|Daniel Wiffen
|Loughborough University, UK
|Andi Manley
|2025 European Aquatics Under 23 Championships, Slovakia
|Athlete Name
|Home Coaching Programme
|Coach
|Evan Bailey
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|Brandon Biss
|Camden Swiss Cottage SC, UK
|Adam Taylor
|Jack Cassin
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|Eoin Corby
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|Lottie Cullen
|National Centre Ulster
|Kevin Anderson
|Maria Godden
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|Thomas Leggett
|Stirling University, UK
|Josh Williamson
|Ellie McCartney
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|Cormac Rynn
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|Oisin Tebite
|National Centre Dublin
|Steven Beckerleg
|
2025 FISU World University Games, Germany
|Athlete Name
|Home Coaching Programme
|Coach
|Lottie Cullen
|National Centre Ulster
|Kevin Anderson
|2025 European Aquatics Junior Championships, Slovakia
|Athlete Name
|Home Coaching Programme
|Coach
|Reuben Alty
|Millfield School, UK
|Keiron Piper
|Adam Bradley
|Mount Kelly, UK
|Emma Collings-Barnes
|Thomas Bugler
|Sundays Well SC, Cork
|Richard Cassidy
|Adeline Cloutier
|Tampa Elite Aquatics, USA
|Ryan Gober
|Niamh Connery
|Shark SC, Galway
|Noel Barrett
|Clare Custer
|Sarasota Sharks SC, USA
|Brent Arckey
|Grace Davison
|Ards SC, Newtonards
|Curtis Coulter
|Sean Donnellan
|Glenalbyn SC, Dublin
|Nickey Burke
|Matthew Hamilton
|Plymouth College Aquatics, UK
|Roberto Pavoni
|Phelim Hanley
|Blackrock SC, Cork
|Goretti Guilfoyle
|Ava Jones
|Portmarnock/Dublin Pathway
|Jonathan Preston
|Denis O’Brien
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|Lucy O’Brien
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|Tadgh O’Brien
|Dolphin SC, Cork
|Mick McCormack
|Luca Power
|New Ross SC
|Fran Ronan
|John Shortt
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|2025 European Aquatics Junior Open Water Championships, Portugal
|Athlete Name
|Home Coaching Programme
|Coach
|Daragh Horgan
|National Centre Limerick
|John Szaranek
|Rebekah Friel
|Aura Dundalk SC, Louth
|Earl McCarthy
