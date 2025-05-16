Wiffen, McSharry & Walshe Headline 12-Strong Irish Roster For Singapore

Swim Ireland has revealed its 12-strong lineup headed to Singapore for the 2025 World Championships.

Olympic medalists Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry will be joined by 10 additional elite swimmers in the hopes of the nation improving upon the two golds reaped at last year’s Worlds.

In Doha, Wiffen captured double gold in the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle events. Months later in Paris, Wiffen topped the men’s 800m free podium and earned 1500m free bronze while McSharry was the women’s 100m breaststroke Olympic bronze medalist.

Ellen Walshe is also among the lineup, with the 23-year-old having just produced a new Irish national record in the women’s 400m IM (4:35.32) while racing at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale earlier this month.

National record holders Tom Fannon, Danielle Hill, Shane Ryan and John Shortt are also among the swimmers headed to Singapore.

Swim Ireland is in the midst of transition, as longtime Performance Director John Rudd recently announced his departure, heading to Saudi Arabia.

While Swim Ireland considers its options for the LA 2028 quad, current Head of Performance Pathways & Operations Andrew Reid will take over Rudd’s position in the interim