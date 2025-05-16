Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Wiffen, McSharry & Walshe Headline 12-Strong Irish Roster For Singapore

by Retta Race 2

May 16th, 2025 Europe, International, News

Swim Ireland has revealed its 12-strong lineup headed to Singapore for the 2025 World Championships.

Olympic medalists Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry will be joined by 10 additional elite swimmers in the hopes of the nation improving upon the two golds reaped at last year’s Worlds.

In Doha, Wiffen captured double gold in the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle events. Months later in Paris, Wiffen topped the men’s 800m free podium and earned 1500m free bronze while McSharry was the women’s 100m breaststroke Olympic bronze medalist.

Ellen Walshe is also among the lineup, with the 23-year-old having just produced a new Irish national record in the women’s 400m IM (4:35.32) while racing at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale earlier this month.

National record holders Tom Fannon, Danielle Hill, Shane Ryan and John Shortt are also among the swimmers headed to Singapore.

Swim Ireland is in the midst of transition, as longtime Performance Director John Rudd recently announced his departure, heading to Saudi Arabia.

While Swim Ireland considers its options for the LA 2028 quad, current Head of Performance Pathways & Operations Andrew Reid will take over Rudd’s position in the interim

2025 World Aquatics Championships (50m), Singapore
     
Athlete Name Home Coaching Programme Coach
Evan Bailey National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Jack Cassin National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Eoin Corby National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Tom Fannon National Centre Dublin Steven Beckerleg
Danielle Hill Larne SC Peter Hill
Ellie McCartney National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Mona McSharry University of Tennessee, USA Matt Kredich
Shane Ryan National Centre Dublin Steven Beckerleg
Cormac Rynn National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
John Shortt National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Ellen Walshe Templeogue SC, Dublin Brian Sweeney
Daniel Wiffen Loughborough University, UK Andi Manley
2025 European Aquatics Under 23 Championships, Slovakia
     
Athlete Name Home Coaching Programme Coach
Evan Bailey National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Brandon Biss Camden Swiss Cottage SC, UK Adam Taylor
Jack Cassin National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Eoin Corby National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Lottie Cullen National Centre Ulster Kevin Anderson
Maria Godden National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Thomas Leggett Stirling University, UK Josh Williamson
Ellie McCartney National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Cormac Rynn National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Oisin Tebite National Centre Dublin Steven Beckerleg
 

2025 FISU World University Games, Germany

  
     
Athlete Name Home Coaching Programme Coach
Lottie Cullen National Centre Ulster Kevin Anderson
 2025 European Aquatics Junior Championships, Slovakia
     
Athlete Name Home Coaching Programme Coach
Reuben Alty Millfield School, UK Keiron Piper
Adam Bradley Mount Kelly, UK Emma Collings-Barnes
Thomas Bugler Sundays Well SC, Cork Richard Cassidy
Adeline Cloutier Tampa Elite Aquatics, USA Ryan Gober
Niamh Connery Shark SC, Galway Noel Barrett
Clare Custer Sarasota Sharks SC, USA Brent Arckey
Grace Davison Ards SC, Newtonards Curtis Coulter
Sean Donnellan Glenalbyn SC, Dublin Nickey Burke
Matthew Hamilton Plymouth College Aquatics, UK Roberto Pavoni
Phelim Hanley Blackrock SC, Cork Goretti Guilfoyle
Ava Jones Portmarnock/Dublin Pathway Jonathan Preston
Denis O’Brien National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Lucy O’Brien National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Tadgh O’Brien Dolphin SC, Cork Mick McCormack
Luca Power New Ross SC Fran Ronan
John Shortt National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
2025 European Aquatics Junior Open Water Championships, Portugal
     
Athlete Name Home Coaching Programme Coach
Daragh Horgan National Centre Limerick John Szaranek
Rebekah Friel Aura Dundalk SC, Louth Earl McCarthy

ScuncanDott
23 minutes ago

Only 2 people from NCL got their qualifying times yet there’s 6 of them going? Don’t think those men’s relays are a good enough reason.

Scuncan Dott v2
Reply to  ScuncanDott
7 minutes ago

Nice username

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Scuncan Dott v2
