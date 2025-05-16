Tennessee Commit Gabe Nunziata Doubles Up On Night 1 Of Richmond Spring Sectionals

2025 Richmond Spring Sectionals

May 15-18, 2025

Collegiate School Aquatic Center, Richmond, Virginia

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Results available on Meet Mobile: “2025 EZ LC Speedo Super Sectional”

The Richmond Spring Sectionals kicked off Thursday at the Collegiate School Aquatic Center in Richmond, Virginia, with several athletes delivering standout performances across the opening night of finals. The long course prelims-finals meet runs through May 18 and features top talent from across the East Coast, many of whom are eyeing major championship meets later this summer.

Ava Jochims of Racer X Aquatics put together a strong double, highlighted by her victory in the women’s 200 IM. She posted a 2:20.47 in prelims, then dropped even more time in finals to win the event in 2:18.36. Her performance marked a major improvement from her previous best of 2:21.03.

Later in the session, Jochims returned for the 100 breast and placed 3rd, slashing over six seconds from her seed time. After going 1:14.13 in prelims, she lowered that mark again in finals to 1:13.31. The win in that event went to Cavalier Aquatics’ Sara Czirjak, a Virginia commit, who touched in 1:10.81—just shy of her 1:10.70 PB from the last summer’s Olympic Trials. Nation’s Capital’s Maya McCarney, 14, took 2nd with a time of 1:12.97.

In the women’s 200 IM, the race for 2nd ended in a dead heat, with Abigail Bonham (NOVA of Virginia) and Sofia Vanyo (Atlantic Coast Athletic Clubs) both clocking 2:20.03.

Georgia commit Virginia Hinds of All Star Aquatics grabbed the women’s 100 free title in 56.31. She broke the 58-second barrier for the first time in prelims with a time of 57.62, then shaved off another full second in finals. Anna Shnowske of 757 Swim hit the wall 2nd in 57.19, followed by Ines Arnall of Westchester Aquatic Club in 3rd at 57.50.

On the men’s side, Gabe Nunziata of Old Dominion Aquatic Club completed a sweep of the 200 IM and 100 breast. The Tennessee commit opened with a 2:04.29 in the IM, just off his 2:03.83 personal best from the 2024 Futures meet in Richmond. He followed up with a win in the 100 breast, touching in 1:02.08—a bit shy of his 1:00.36 from the Olympic Trials.

Williamsburg Aquatic Club’s Andrew Roose (2:06.49) and Occoquan Swimming’s Alexander Grocholski (2:06.63) placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively, in the IM. Luc Dionne of Nation’s Capital grabbed 2nd in the breast with a time of 1:04.36, and Streamline Aquatics Club’s Zack Kusch rounded out the podium in 1:05.48.

The men’s 100 free saw All Star Aquatics’ Andrejs Brooks capture the win with a time of 51.60. The U.S. Naval Academy commit cracked the 52-second barrier for the first time with a 51.84 in prelims before trimming a few more tenths off at night. Austin Temple of Tide Swimming secured 2nd in 52.01, and Douglas Sims of Nation’s Capital touched 3rd in 52.39.

All Star Aquatics’ Madeleine Simmons claimed the women’s 1500 free in a time of 17:19.59. NC State commit Emerson Callis (17:24.31) finished 2nd, while 14-year-old Sunrise representative Olivia Parent (17:32.78) was 3rd.

In the men’s 800 free, Charlie Kulp of Metro Area Life Time logged 8:23.89 to win by almost six seconds. Nation’s Capital’s Leopold Nurit (8:29.45) and All Star Aquatics’ Anderson Bishop (8:30.94) rounded out the top three.

Action continues through Sunday, with Friday evening’s finals featuring the 200 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM. One of the most anticipated races comes Saturday, when Thomas Heilman is set to compete in the 200 fly—his only event of the meet. The 2023 World Championship relay gold medalist and 2024 Olympic relay silver medalist is using the swim as a final tune-up ahead of the U.S. World Championship Trials, scheduled for June 3–7.

Team Scores (after Day 1)

Women’s Top 5:

Nova of Virginia — 193.5 points All Star Aquatics — 184 points Westchester Aquatic Club — 147 points SwimRVA — 124 points Racer X Aquatics — 90 points

Men’s Top 5:

Nation’s Capital Swim Club — 184 points All Star Aquatics — 145 points Old Dominion Aquatic Club — 121 points Nova of Virginia — 102 points SwimRVA — 92 points

Combined Top 5: