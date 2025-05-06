High Performance Director Jon Rudd Leaving Swim Ireland To Join Saudi Arabia

Swim Ireland‘s National Performance Director Jon Rudd will be stepping down from his role after 8 years, the organization announced today.

Rudd will transition from his Swim Ireland role in June to become the High Performance Director (Swimming) for the Saudi Arabian Olympic & Paralympic Committee, working in close partnership with the Saudi Swimming Federation.

While Swim Ireland considers its options for the LA 2028 quad, current Head of Performance Pathways & Operations Andrew Reid will take over Rudd’s position in the interim.

Rudd carried a hefty resume into this role in 2017, having coached 2012 Olympic champion Ruta Meilutyte and Olympic silver medalist Ben Proud in the past at Plymouth.

In his first year in Ireland, Conor Ferguson and Mona McSharry earned the nation’s first-ever medals at a World Junior Championships. That was after Shane Ryan ended Ireland’s 26-year-long medal drought by winning the 50m back at that year’s World University Games.

The accomplishments helped lead to Swim Ireland earning SwimSwam’s 2017 Swammy Award for National Development.

Under Rudd’s direction since then, Daniel Wiffen became Ireland’s first-ever European Record holder followed by claiming gold in the 800m free and bronze in the 1500m in Paris last year. Mona McSharry also landed on the podium, earning 100m breast Olympic bronze.

On his departure, Rudd said, “There is no doubt in my mind that Swim Ireland is a truly great governing body, one that is totally committed to Performance aquatics via a highly supportive Board and CEO and having significant positive impacts on and for the people on the island year on year.

“The position in Saudi Arabia is one that I have been discussing with them over recent months, and they have a huge ambition to develop a whole host of Olympic and Paralympic sports in the nation, with swimming being a key part of this equation.

Rudd went on to say, “I have very much enjoyed my time in Ireland, and it quickly became home, providing me with an opportunity to work with a wonderful group of staff, athletes, and coaches throughout this time. I will certainly miss the people and the role, but it is time for something fresh, and the role in Saudi Arabia very much presents this.”

CEO Sarah Keane said, “While we are sad to see Jon leave, we fully respect his decision. Jon can be proud of his time at Swim Ireland and has been a fantastic leader for the organisation. We have significantly advanced the performance programme during his stewardship, which is a testament to his work and the work of his team together with Irish clubs, coaches, and athletes. Irish performance aquatics is in a very strong position, both nationally and internationally. We look forward to continuing to build on the success of the Paris cycle as we look ahead to LA 2028 and beyond.”

Quotes courtesy of Swim Ireland