Southlake Carroll High School Head Coach Kevin Murphy Reassigned Amidst Personnel Changes

Southlake Carroll High School head coach Kevin Murphy has been “reassigned” from his post after 20 years with the program.

The news came down last Tuesday, when members of the Carroll swim & dive community were informed that the Carroll Independent School District (CISD) Administration “had decided to move in a new direction” away from Murphy as head coach.

The move comes amidst a bevy of personnel changes at Carroll, including the non-renewal of two principals, laying off a basketball coach and reassigning a choir director. This has led to students, parents and teachers gathering outside the school in protest.

SwimSwam reached out to Carroll ISD last week after rumblings of Murphy’s dismissal surfaced, but were told they “do not typically make public comments on these (personnel) topics.”

Hired in July 2005, Murphy has had an illustrious career at Carroll that has included winning 15 Texas UIL state championship titles.

This past season, the Carroll girls’ team placed 2nd to Keller High School at the UIL 6A State Championships, with Georgia commit Marin Clem leading the way with state title victories in the 50 and 100 freestyle. The Carroll boys’ placed 12th in the team standings.

Among the notable swimmers coached by Murphy are Jack LeVant, a 2019 World Championship medalist and former Stanford Cardinal, and current Vanderbilt swimmer Kate Heintz.

He’s also helped guide the next generation of swimmers through his summer program, the Timarron Tigersharks, which he’s led since 2019. The program helps swimmers aged 5-17 learn the basics of competitive swimming and allows them to compete at local meets.

Murphy reportedly sent a heartfelt thank-you email to his swimmers, their families, and those who have supported the program throughout the years on May 1. On May 3, swimmers and parents stopped by the pool to bid farewell to Murphy.

A lengthy social media post/tribute sent out by Murphy’s Facebook account (but written by someone else) details Murphy’s career at Carroll and some of the issues he’s dealt with in recent years:

None of these would have been possible without this man right here. The TAGS Championships banners definitely would not have been won. In fact when Coach arrived in 2005, the NTN coaches told him that the club wasn’t big enough to win TAGS. He told them that was ridiculous because you only need 24 good boys and 24 good girls to fill out all the relays and you can be in the top 5 every season. From 2005 to 2018 or 2019, (whenever they remodeled the pool) Coach worked at the bottom of the program with all the entry level kids and gave them an opportunity to have fun while learning the basics of competitive swimming. He also did stroke instruction with 40 out of 43 of the age group kids that swam at TAGS in 2010 at The Woodlands Short Course TAGS (so much for accusations of him not being a stroke technician) Back then, we had the best Age Group coach NTN has ever had in Coach Heather Maher. There has not been a decent Age Group coach since Audrey Cormack pushed her out by lying to the administration about her. In addition, around the second or third year, Bill Christensen told Coach that he had never taken sprinters to Junior Nationals before. When Coach asked Bill about the USRPT(Ultra Speed Race Paced Training) Coach Christensen told him that it was just what Coach was already doing but with active rest in between. That is exactly how Coach has been able to take some kids to state who only swam High School. (Approximately 15 non-club swimmers) Furthermore, when the pool was remodeled, it was Coach Murphy who began preparing for alternate pool space 5 months before the remodel occurred. Without him, neither the HS team, nor NTN would’ve had anywhere to practice. Not a single person (coach or administrator) told him thanks for his work in arranging for everyone to swim without interruption. To clear some air over the 2022 debacle in trying to hire a new NTN head coach, it must be known that Travis Kiser was encouraged by his former HS coach to apply for an assistant coach position. Coach Murphy never intended for Kiser to be the head coach. He was an assistant making $35K at Gardner Webb College and he could come here and make $56K as an assistant NTN coach. Coach Wallace or Coach Heather Maher as a Head USA Coach would’ve immediately brought the program back to life. But CISD Administration let people who knew NOTHING about swimming make the decision and consequently, Travis was swallowed by the cabal of parents who were determined to “get Murphy,” thus, a combat Marine veteran was treated horribly after quitting his job in North Carolina and moving to Texas. The last three years have been torture dealing with an administration influenced by unscrupulous people convincing them they were the swim experts and that the 98,000 HOURS Coach Murphy has in the sport of swimming were insignificant. If only they had listened to Coach, the district’s $1.5MILLION investment over the last three years would have at least paid for some substanceby having a successful USA team filling the empty lanes that have existed for this time period. From 2006 to 2022, (32 seasons) NTNconsistently took between 20 and 40 swimmers to TAGS. The last 5 seasons, NTN has taken only ONE kid to each of the last 5 TAGS. It’s been a great 20-year run. Coach Murphy has put his heart and soul into serving the community while a small group of selfish parents have worked tirelessly to run him off. Shame on them for taking the opportunity away from kids who’ve literally been waiting years to swim FOR HIM as Southlake Carroll Dragons.

The post addressed the “2022 debacle” where a rift between Southlake Carroll and the North Texas North Nadadores (NTN) resulted in a number of swimmers, including NAG record holder Maximus Williamson, move from Carroll and NTN to Keller High School and the Lakeside Aquatic Club.

Prior to his time at Carroll, Murphy was the head coach at Bryan ISD (Bryan, Texas) from 2001 until 2004, and before that, he spent 15 years as the head coach at Moore Public Schools (Moore, Oklahoma) from 1986-2001.

The reassignment comes around the same time as another UIL 6A powerhouse, Keller High, had head coach Jamie Shults resign.