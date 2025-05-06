All-American Sam Hoover Announces Retirement From Competitive Swimming

Four-time All-American and former American record holder Sam Hoover announced his retirement from competitive swimming this week.

He shared his decision on Instagram, inviting people from throughout his career to leave a shared memory in the comments.

A two-time Olympic Trials qualifier, Hoover spent his collegiate career at NC State. He quickly made an impact on the team, helping the team to two relay victories and a meet record at the ACC Championships and an All-American honor in the 800 freestyle relay at the 2022 Men’s NCAA DI Championships.

He continued to be a valuable contributor to the Wolfpack’s relays along with improving his individual personal bests and entering the program’s top 10 list in several events. During his junior season, he finished top 10 in his three individual events at the ACC Championships, touching sixth in the 200 IM (1:43.60), seventh in the 100 freestyle (42.19), and ninth in the 100 breaststroke (52.22).

He swam breaststroke on NC State’s American record-setting 200 medley relay in Greensboro. Then, after Florida broke the record less than an hour later, helped take it back at the 2024 Men’s NCAA DI Championships. Hoover split 23.40 on the breaststroke leg at the championships, combining with Aiden Hayes, Luke Miller, and Quintin McCarty to reclaim the record in 1:20.98.

As a senior, Hoover continued to pull important relay duties. He helped the Wolfpack pull off a 400 medley relay win against Cal at the ACC Championships, and won bronze as part of the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relay squads.

Hoover was a member of the U.S. National Junior Team. Before arriving at NC State, he was named North Carolina’s High School Most Outstanding Swimmer in 2020. During his high school career at Chapel Hill Senior High School, he broke multiple state records and was a 10x NC High School State Champion and 10x NISCA All-American.

Hoover’s last meet was the 2025 Men’s NCAA DI Championships in Federal Way, Wash. He swam on four of the Wolfpack’s relays, all of which placed in the top 10, with the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay placing sixth.