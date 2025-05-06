Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh After Record-Breaking Weekend: “I need to find new motivation”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Gretchen Walsh had a heck of a pro debut in Ft Lauderdale. She won all 4 of her events and went best times in all 4 of them, which included 2 world records in the 100 fly and an American record in the 50 fly.

To top it all off, coming into the meet she was on the cusp of big time barriers in all 4 of her events: 53-seconds in the 100 free, 24-seconds in the 50 free, 55-seconds in the 100 fly, and 25-seconds in the 50 fly. Over the course of the 3-day meet, Walsh dipped under 3 of those barriers, with only the sub-24 second 50 free eluding her.

Reflecting on the unexpected success of the weekend, Walsh admitted that she will now have to reset her goals for the rest of the long course season.

Jingleberry
9 minutes ago

Why is she doing the interview naked?

1
0
Reply
OldCoach
12 minutes ago

She seems very motivated!

0
0
Reply
ALEXANDER POP-OFF
19 minutes ago

Lock in on that 100 free, G Dub! Remember she told us that Todd said she would break the American Record.

0
0
Reply
Randy
30 minutes ago

Maybe GRETCHEN WALSH’S new Motivation could Be to afford and then Master the usage of a 2025 Metal Earth Kawasaki Jet Ski 48 HP For Up To 3 Riders™️.
One second to Buy, One Minute to start, One lifetime to Master (except for me, I mastered it in About .3 lifetime, Assuming I Live to 78 years old).

It is a Challenge Unlike any other. Especially when Moreen brings her Large friend because She really Throws off the Ballast.

Randy

5
-1
Reply

