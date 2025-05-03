2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale
- Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
- LCM (50 meters)
Here we are. The last session of the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale. It’s been an awesome week of racing as we’re now just weeks out from the US National meet, and we should have even more great racing tonight.
Tonight’s session will kick off with the fastest heat of the women’s 800 free, which will feature Katie Ledecky. Ledecky has been on fire this week, and the 800 is arguably her best event, so we could see another really special race out of her tonight.
Of course, the big story of this morning was Gretchen Walsh breaking the World Record in the 100 fly. Walsh swam a 55.09 this morning, putting her within striking distance of becoming the first woman to go under 55 seconds in the event. She is also the top seed in the women’s 50 free tonight, having gone 24.49 in prelims this morning.
We’ll be looking to see what Kate Douglass has in the tank for the 200m breast tonight. The reigning Olympic champion swam a 2:25.42 in prelims this morning.
The women’s 100 back will be another great race, seeing Regan Smith, Kylie Masse, and Katharine Berkoff go head-to-head. Smith was the clear leader this morning, swimming a 58.40.
Hubert Kos was impressive in the men’s 100 back this morning, swimming a 53.29.
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
- World Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)
- World Junior Record: 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)
- American Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)
- U.S. Open Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 8:06.68 – Katie Ledecky (2016)
TOP 8:
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
- World Record: 7:32.12 – Zhang Lin, CHN (2009)
- World Junior Record: 7:43.37 – Lorenzo Galossi, ITA (2022)
- American Record: 7:38.67 – Bobby Finke, USA (2023)
- U.S. Open Record: 7:40.34 – Bobby Finke, USA (2023)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 7:45.02 – Sam Short (2025)
TOP 8:
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 57.13 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)
- World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith, USA (2019)
- American Record: 57.13 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)
- U.S. Open Record: 57.13 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 57.64 – Regan Smith (2024)
TOP 8:
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)
- World Junior Record: 52.08 – Miron Lifintsev, RUS (2024)
- American Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy, USA (2016)
- U.S. Open Record: 51.94 – Aaron Peirsol, USA (51.94)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40 – David Plummer (2016)
TOP 8:
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2023)
- World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes, TUR (2015)
- American Record: 2:19.24 – Kate Douglass (2024)
- U.S. Open Record: 2:19.30 – Kate Douglass, USA (2024)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:19.30 – Kate Douglass (2024)
TOP 8:
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang, CHN (2023)
- World Junior Record: 2:08.04 – Dong Zhihao, CHN (2023)
- American Record: 2:06.54 – Matthew Fallon (2024)
- U.S. Open Record: 2:06.54 – Matthew Fallon, USA (2024)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.18 – Matthew Fallon (2024)
TOP 8:
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)
- World Junior Record: 56.33 – Mizuki Hirai, JPN (2024)
- American Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)
- U.S. Open Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)
TOP 8:
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)
- World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)
- American Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)
- U.S. Open Record: 49.76 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 50.80 – Shaine Casas (2023)
TOP 8:
WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)
- World Junior Record: 2:06.56 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2024)
- American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)
- U.S. Open Record: 2:06.56 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2024)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.82 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2025)
TOP 8:
MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)
- World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)
- American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:54.43 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2010)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68 – Leon Marchand (2023)
TOP 8:
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2023)
- World Junior Record: 24.17 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)
- American Record: 23.91 – Kate Douglass (2024)
- U.S. Open Record: 24.00 – Abbey Weitzeil (2023)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
TOP 8:
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)
- World Junior Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017)
- American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)
- U.S. Open Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2019)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51 – Caeleb Dressel (2020)
TOP 8:
predictions for tonight: ledecky 8:08, Regan 57:71, Kate 2:21, Gretchen 55:00, Walsh 2:09 low, Grethcen 24.24, and dont care about the men
One thing that I think will be interesting to see as the season plays out, Michael Andrew is training harder and may benefit more from a good taper than he has previously. So, while his times may be average for him this meet it may be a good sign in hopes that taper proves a little extra this time around. Who knows, here’s hoping
predictions for tonight: ledecky 8:06, Regan 57.9, Kate 2:22, Gretchen 54.7, Walsh 2:09high, Grethcen 24.1, and dont care about the men
I guess the US men really are cooked
Potential for 2 WR’s tonight
Forget 54 high, let’s jump straight to the 54 lows Gretchen