2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

SATURDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

Here we are. The last session of the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale. It’s been an awesome week of racing as we’re now just weeks out from the US National meet, and we should have even more great racing tonight.

Tonight’s session will kick off with the fastest heat of the women’s 800 free, which will feature Katie Ledecky. Ledecky has been on fire this week, and the 800 is arguably her best event, so we could see another really special race out of her tonight.

Of course, the big story of this morning was Gretchen Walsh breaking the World Record in the 100 fly. Walsh swam a 55.09 this morning, putting her within striking distance of becoming the first woman to go under 55 seconds in the event. She is also the top seed in the women’s 50 free tonight, having gone 24.49 in prelims this morning.

We’ll be looking to see what Kate Douglass has in the tank for the 200m breast tonight. The reigning Olympic champion swam a 2:25.42 in prelims this morning.

The women’s 100 back will be another great race, seeing Regan Smith, Kylie Masse, and Katharine Berkoff go head-to-head. Smith was the clear leader this morning, swimming a 58.40.

Hubert Kos was impressive in the men’s 100 back this morning, swimming a 53.29.

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

World Record: 7:32.12 – Zhang Lin, CHN (2009)

World Junior Record: 7:43.37 – Lorenzo Galossi, ITA (2022)

American Record: 7:38.67 – Bobby Finke, USA (2023)

U.S. Open Record: 7:40.34 – Bobby Finke, USA (2023)

Pro Swim Series Record: 7:45.02 – Sam Short (2025)

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

World Junior Record: 52.08 – Miron Lifintsev, RUS (2024)

American Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy, USA (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 51.94 – Aaron Peirsol, USA (51.94)

Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40 – David Plummer (2016)

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2023)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes, TUR (2015)

American Record: 2:19.24 – Kate Douglass (2024)

(2024) U.S. Open Record: 2:19.30 – Kate Douglass , USA (2024)

, USA (2024) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:19.30 – Kate Douglass (2024)

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang, CHN (2023)

World Junior Record: 2:08.04 – Dong Zhihao, CHN (2023)

American Record: 2:06.54 – Matthew Fallon (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 2:06.54 – Matthew Fallon, USA (2024)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.18 – Matthew Fallon (2024)

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2025)

, USA (2025) World Junior Record: 56.33 – Mizuki Hirai, JPN (2024)

American Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2025)

, USA (2025) U.S. Open Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh , USA (2025)

, USA (2025) Pro Swim Series Record: 55.09 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2025)

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel , USA (2021)

, USA (2021) World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

American Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel , USA (2021)

, USA (2021) U.S. Open Record: 49.76 – Caeleb Dressel , USA (2021)

, USA (2021) Pro Swim Series Record: 50.80 – Shaine Casas (2023)

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)

World Junior Record: 2:06.56 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2024)

American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:06.56 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2024)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.82 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2025)

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos , HUN (2021)

, HUN (2021) American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.43 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2010)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68 – Leon Marchand (2023)

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2023)

World Junior Record: 24.17 – Claire Curzan , USA (2021)

, USA (2021) American Record: 23.91 – Kate Douglass (2024)

(2024) U.S. Open Record: 24.00 – Abbey Weitzeil (2023)

Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

