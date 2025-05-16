Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Berkoff on Women’s Backstroke Depth: “You can’t ever really get a break in that event”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

At the Pro Swim in Ft Lauderdale, Katharine Berkoff took the win the 50 back, touching in 27.38. In the final, she managed to not hit the landline, which she says for backstrokers swimming outside can be very challenging. After a long training block without much competition, Berkoff is excited to not only be racing more, but sharpening her speed in practice as well.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!