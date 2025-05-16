Berkoff on Women’s Backstroke Depth: “You can’t ever really get a break in that event”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

At the Pro Swim in Ft Lauderdale, Katharine Berkoff took the win the 50 back, touching in 27.38. In the final, she managed to not hit the landline, which she says for backstrokers swimming outside can be very challenging. After a long training block without much competition, Berkoff is excited to not only be racing more, but sharpening her speed in practice as well.