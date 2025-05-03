2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Welcome to the final day of the 2025 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale! This morning’s action will feature prelims of the 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 50 free. The 800 free will also be swum as a timed finals event today, with the slowest heats going at the end of the prelims session, and the fast heats with finals.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Regan Smith was the top swimmer of the morning by far in the women’s 100 back, swimming a 58.40. Smith was well within a second of her own Pro Swim Series Record of 57.64 this morning. With Kylie Masse going 59.37 and Katharine Berkoff going 59.57, we’re set up for what should be a great race tonight.

Interestingly, Masse was out faster than Smith this morning, splitting 28.51 on the opening 50, compared to Smith’s 28.60. On the other hand, Smith came home much faster, splitting 29.80 on the 2nd 50, which was more than a second faster than Masse’s 30.86.

Claire Curzan was solid this morning as well, swimming a 1:00.06. As a 58.29 100 backstroker, Curzan could really make some noise tonight as well.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

World Junior Record: 52.08 – Miron Lifintsev, RUS (2024)

American Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy, USA (2016)

U.S. Open Record: 51.94 – Aaron Peirsol, USA (51.94)

Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40 – David Plummer (2016)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Texas’ Hubert Kos was incredible this morning, swimming a 53.29 in the men’s 100 back. He led the field by a huge margin, 1.55 seconds, with the swim. Kos was also just 0.51 seconds off his career best of 52.78, setting himself up in a great position for tonight’s final. This morning, Kos was out in 25.34 and came home in 27.95.

Jack Aikins was next up this morning, swimming a 54.84 this morning. Though he was a lot slower than Kos this morning, Aikins holds a career best of 52.74, so he could push Kos tonight.

Penn State’s Jack Harvey clocked a new career best of 54.87 for 3rd this morning, dipping under 55 seconds for the first time in his career.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2023)

World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes, TUR (2015)

American Record: 2:19.24 – Kate Douglass (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 2:19.30 – Kate Douglass, USA (2024)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:19.30 – Kate Douglass (2024)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang, CHN (2023)

World Junior Record: 2:08.04 – Dong Zhihao, CHN (2023)

American Record: 2:06.54 – Matthew Fallon (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 2:06.54 – Matthew Fallon, USA (2024)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.18 – Matthew Fallon (2024)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 55.18 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)

World Junior Record: 56.33 – Mizuki Hirai, JPN (2024)

American Record: 55.18 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 55.18 – Gretchen Walsh, USA (2024)

Pro Swim Series Record: 56.13 – Torri Huske (2024)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

American Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

U.S. Open Record: 49.76 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 50.80 – Shaine Casas (2023)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2015)

World Junior Record: 2:06.56 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2024)

American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 2:06.56 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2024)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.82 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2025)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos , HUN (2021)

, HUN (2021) American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2011)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.43 – Ryan Lochte, USA (2010)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.68 – Leon Marchand (2023)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2023)

World Junior Record: 24.17 – Claire Curzan , USA (2021)

, USA (2021) American Record: 23.91 – Kate Douglass (2024)

U.S. Open Record: 24.00 – Abbey Weitzeil (2023)

Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)

World Junior Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017)

American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51 – Caeleb Dressel (2020)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: