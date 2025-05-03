Emma Weber Attributes New Race Plan to 100 Breast Win in Loaded Ft Lauderdale Field

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale
- Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Recaps
In a field that included Olympic champions in the 100 and 200 breast, Virginia’s Emma Weber pulled out a win in the 100 Breast on the 2nd night in Ft Lauderdale. After the race, Weber divulged that her new race plan, which entails saving a bit of energy until the final 15m, paid off for her in a final that included Lilly King, Kate Douglass, and Alex Walsh.
I pray Emma doesn’t go from a 1:05 in Indy to a 1:07 in Singapore 🕯️🙏
Odd
I just commenced 6 weeks in the past and I’ve gotten 2 check for a complete of dollar4,two hundred. This is the best decision I made in a long term. Thank you for giving me this fantastic opportunity to make extra cash from home. This extra cash has changed my lifestyles in so many approaches, for greater details visit this web page……………… m o n e y 6 3 . s o l a r