Emma Weber Attributes New Race Plan to 100 Breast Win in Loaded Ft Lauderdale Field

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

In a field that included Olympic champions in the 100 and 200 breast, Virginia’s Emma Weber pulled out a win in the 100 Breast on the 2nd night in Ft Lauderdale. After the race, Weber divulged that her new race plan, which entails saving a bit of energy until the final 15m, paid off for her in a final that included Lilly King, Kate Douglass, and Alex Walsh.

3
Last 15 Meters
2 minutes ago

I pray Emma doesn't go from a 1:05 in Indy to a 1:07 in Singapore 🕯️🙏

Last edited 1 minute ago by Last 15 Meters
Tani
18 minutes ago

Odd

