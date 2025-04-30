2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Start Times Wednesday Distance: 5pm (ET) All Prelims: 9am (ET) Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (ET)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results or on Meet Mobile: “2025 TYR Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale”

The 2025 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale will kick off this evening with a single event on the schedule: the 1500 freestyle. This event will be contested as timed finals, with the heats swum fastest to slowest, alternating between women and men.

Action will continue through Saturday, with preliminary heats of the 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 50 backstroke, 200 butterfly, and 400 freestyle set for tomorrow at 9am (Eastern Time).

Women’s 1500 Freestyle — Timed Final

Current Top 8:

All-Time Performances, Women’s 1500 LCM Freestyle:

Men’s 1500 Freestyle — Timed Final

Current Top 8: