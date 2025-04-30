Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 8

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

  • Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Start Times
    • Wednesday Distance: 5pm (ET)
    • All Prelims: 9am (ET)
    • Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (ET)
  • Meet Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results or on Meet Mobile: “2025 TYR Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale”

The 2025 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale will kick off this evening with a single event on the schedule: the 1500 freestyle. This event will be contested as timed finals, with the heats swum fastest to slowest, alternating between women and men.

Action will continue through Saturday, with preliminary heats of the 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 50 backstroke, 200 butterfly, and 400 freestyle set for tomorrow at 9am (Eastern Time).

Women’s 1500 Freestyle — Timed Final

Current Top 8:

  1. Katie Ledecky (GSC) – 15:24.51

All-Time Performances, Women’s 1500 LCM Freestyle:

  1. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:20.48 – 2018 Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis
  2. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:24.51 — 2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale*
  3. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:25.48 – 2015 World Championships
  4. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:26.27 – 2023 World Championships
  5. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:27.71 – 2015 World Championships (prelims)
  6. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:28.36 – 2014 Pan Pacific Championships
  7. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:29.51 – 2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines
  8. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:29.64 – 2023 U.S. National Championships
  9. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:30.02 – 2024 Olympic Games
  10. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:30.15 – 2022 World Championships
  11. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:31.82 – 2017 World Championships
  12. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:34.23 – 2014 TWST Senior Invitational
  13. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:35.35 – 2021 Olympic Games
  14. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:35.65 – 2017 Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara
  15. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:35.98 – 2019 U.S. Open
  16. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:36.53 – 2013 World Championships
  17. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:36.87 – 2025 Southern Zone South Sectionals
  18. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:37.34 – 2021 Olympic Games
  19. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:37.35 – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
  20. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:37.99 – 2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
  21. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:38.25 – 2024 Atlanta Classic
  22. Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:38.81 – 2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

Men’s 1500 Freestyle — Timed Final

Current Top 8:

In This Story

8
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

8 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Regan Smith 56 and 53 100 back
3 minutes ago

The fact that Katie Ledecky just went the second fastest 1500 in history but it isn’t even a Pro Swim Series meet record is crazy funny

2
0
Reply
Ger
4 minutes ago

Seriously impressive from Ledecky, her second fastest time ever. I was expecting sub 15:40, but not that. Brilliant swim.

2
0
Reply
Andre
5 minutes ago

Katie Ledecky dropping her second fastest swim in history: 15:24.51. Tomorrow it will be a fantastic battle with Summer in the 400

4
0
Reply
47.84
7 minutes ago

Woah. 15:24

3
0
Reply
SHRKB8
Reply to  47.84
5 minutes ago

Holy that’s bonkers. Good on her.

2
0
Reply
chickenlamp
8 minutes ago

Katie doing Katie things. 15:24!! Is that her second fastest time ever???

2
0
Reply
Sherry Smit
12 minutes ago

Katie is looking GREAT

1
0
Reply
Sherry Smit
24 minutes ago

I remember seeing Kobrich’s name in 2004, still swimming now… Incredible

Last edited 24 minutes ago by Sherry Smit
0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!