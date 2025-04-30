2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale
- Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
- LCM (50 meters)
- Start Times
- Wednesday Distance: 5pm (ET)
- All Prelims: 9am (ET)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (ET)
The 2025 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale will kick off this evening with a single event on the schedule: the 1500 freestyle. This event will be contested as timed finals, with the heats swum fastest to slowest, alternating between women and men.
Action will continue through Saturday, with preliminary heats of the 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 50 backstroke, 200 butterfly, and 400 freestyle set for tomorrow at 9am (Eastern Time).
Women’s 1500 Freestyle — Timed Final
- World Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (2018)
- American Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (2018)
- U.S. Open Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (2018)
- Junior World Record: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (2014)
- Pro Swim Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (2018)
Current Top 8:
- Katie Ledecky (GSC) – 15:24.51
All-Time Performances, Women’s 1500 LCM Freestyle:
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:20.48 – 2018 Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:24.51 — 2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale*
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:25.48 – 2015 World Championships
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:26.27 – 2023 World Championships
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:27.71 – 2015 World Championships (prelims)
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:28.36 – 2014 Pan Pacific Championships
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:29.51 – 2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:29.64 – 2023 U.S. National Championships
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:30.02 – 2024 Olympic Games
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:30.15 – 2022 World Championships
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:31.82 – 2017 World Championships
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:34.23 – 2014 TWST Senior Invitational
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:35.35 – 2021 Olympic Games
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:35.65 – 2017 Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:35.98 – 2019 U.S. Open
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:36.53 – 2013 World Championships
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:36.87 – 2025 Southern Zone South Sectionals
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:37.34 – 2021 Olympic Games
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:37.35 – 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:37.99 – 2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:38.25 – 2024 Atlanta Classic
- Katie Ledecky (USA), 15:38.81 – 2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
Men’s 1500 Freestyle — Timed Final
- World Record: 14:30.67, Bobby Finke (2024)
- American Record: 14:30.67, Bobby Finke (2024)
- U.S. Open Record: 14:40.28, Bobby Finke (2024)
- Junior World Record: 14:41.22, Kuzey Tuncelli (2024)
- Pro Swim Record: 14:53.12, Jordan Wilimovsky (2016)
The fact that Katie Ledecky just went the second fastest 1500 in history but it isn’t even a Pro Swim Series meet record is crazy funny
Seriously impressive from Ledecky, her second fastest time ever. I was expecting sub 15:40, but not that. Brilliant swim.
Katie Ledecky dropping her second fastest swim in history: 15:24.51. Tomorrow it will be a fantastic battle with Summer in the 400
Woah. 15:24
Holy that’s bonkers. Good on her.
Katie doing Katie things. 15:24!! Is that her second fastest time ever???
Katie is looking GREAT
I remember seeing Kobrich’s name in 2004, still swimming now… Incredible