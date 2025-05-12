Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kos on Olympic 50s: “Hope we can keep getting faster in those short events as well as the 200”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

After breaking national records in the 50 and 100 back at the Hungarian Championships recently, Hubi Kos was back in the pool at Ft Lauderdale last weekend. Kos won the 100 and 200 back handily and placed 3rd in the 50 back and 5th in the 200 IM. When asked about the prospect of swimming 50s of stroke in LA, the Olympic champion said he most likely wouldn’t focus on them as primary events, but does hope to continue to improve in them on the road to 2028.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!