Emma Weyant on Rebounding After 2023 DQ: “I’m finally confident enough to swim my stroke”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

After getting DQ’ed in the prelims of the 400 IM for illegal dolphin kicks in breaststroke at the 2023 US World Champ Trials, Weyant seemed to bounce back quickly. The next year, at the 2024 Olympic Trials, Weyant qualified for her second Olympic team in the 400 IM and went on to win her second Olympic medal, a bronze. However, it’s taken Weyant some time to feel confident enough to swim her normal breaststroke after the DQ.

In Ft Lauderdale at the recent Pro Swim, Weyant not only won the 400 IM, but did so in 4:33.95, the fastest she’s been in the event since 2022. Weyant seems to be in a good place heading into World Champ trials next month.

