How To Watch The 2025 Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

The 2025 Pro Swim Series is set to continue this week at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Florida. This stop represents the third and final leg of this year’s series, following previous competitions held in Westmont and Sacramento last month. Many of the nation’s top senior and junior swimmers are expected to compete, along with a number of notable international athletes.

All sessions of the meet, including both prelims and finals, will be available for streaming on the USA Swimming Network. Finals on May 1st and 2nd will be available on Peacock.

Prelims will take place every morning from Thursday, May 1st, through Saturday, May 3rd, at 9 a.m. (ET), with finals beginning at 6 p.m. (ET). Wednesday night’s distance-only session will start at 5 p.m. (ET).

For reference, that’s 2 p.m. (PT) for those on the U.S. West Coast for Wednesday’s distance session, 3 p.m. (PT) for the finals on all other days, and 6 a.m. (PT) for the three prelims sessions.

Streaming Schedule

Date Session Network Start Time (ET) April 30 Day 1 Finals USA Swimming 5pm May 1 Day 2 Prelims USA Swimming 9am May 1 Day 2 Finals Peacock 6pm May 1 Day 2 Finals USA Swimming 6pm May 2 Day 3 Prelims USA Swimming 9am May 2 Day 3 Finals Peacock 6pm May 2 Day 3 Finals USA Swimming 6pm May 3 Day 4 Prelims USA Swimming 9am May 3 Day 4 Finals USA Swimming 6pm

Event Schedule