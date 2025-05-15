Claire Weinstein Sans Katie Grimes or Bella Sims to Train with: “Now I have to race the boys”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

In Ft Lauderdale, Claire Weinstein was the only swimmer to takedown a red-hot Katie Ledecky, getting her hand on the wall first in the 200 free in a world-leading 1:54.93. Weinstein, who also went a lifetime best 4:01 in the 400 free, says that training as of late has been good but challenging.

Without her longtime training partners Katie Grimes and Bella Sims, who have both now departed the Sandpipers for college, Weinstein has been forced to race her male teammates, meaning attacking sets more on the front end and feeling the pain from that on the backend.