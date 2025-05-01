2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheets

After an exciting first two sessions of the Ft. Lauderdale Pro Swim Series stop, we’re back to see what the third session has in store. This is the first full night of finals at the meet and we’ll see winners crowned in the women’s and men’s 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 50 backstroke, 200 butterfly, and 400 freestyle.

Kylie Masse swam a Canadian and Pro Swim Series record during prelims of the women’s 50 backstroke, hitting 27.13. She was just a hundredth of the U.S. Open record, which she’ll get another chance at tonight. Masse will swim out of lane four, sandwiched between American record holder Regan Smith and U.S. Open record holder Katharine Berkoff.

That will be the first of Smith’s two races tonight. Later, she’s the top seed in the women’s 200 butterfly. While she won’t face reigning Olympic champion Summer McIntosh, she will face rising U.S. national talents Alex Shackell and Audrey Derivaux.

The women’s freestyle races to open and close the session are must-watch. First, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, and Kate Douglass–the members of the U.S’s Olympic silver-winning 4×100 freestyle relay–battle in the women’s 100 freestyle final. Douglass eked into the final in eighth this morning, so keep an eye out for some outside smoke. Meanwhile, Walsh swam 54.09 for the fastest qualifying time, followed closely by Huske (54.12) and potential dark horse Rylee Erisman.

Then, Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh go head-to-head in the women’s 400 freestyle. Even without Ariarne Titmus in the field, this is still set to be a great race between two of the greatest swimmers in the event’s history. Ledecky has already flexed her form at this meet, winning the women’s 1500 freestyle in 15:24.51, the second-fastest swim in history. She qualified first for the final (4:03.45) while McIntosh will swim next to her in lane three after a 4:06.56. McIntosh showed her distance prowess earlier this year, becoming the second woman to break 8:10 in the 800 freestyle.

The men’s races this evening do not have as many exciting head-to-heads as the women’s races do, but there’s still plenty to watch for this evening. One of the most exciting clashes should come in the men’s 50 backstroke. Hubert Kos hasn’t skipped a beat as he’s rolled off a superlative NCAA Championships performance into long-course, putting up head-turning times at the Hungarian Championships. He faces fellow Texas swimmer Shaine Casas in the 50 backstroke, who had an excellent showing at the Westmont Pro Swim Series.

The men’s 50 backstroke is the second of two races for Casas this evening. He’s also in the championship final of the men’s 100 freestyle that’s half Texas swimmers. In addition to Casas, Luke Hobson, Chris Guiliano, and Carson Foster will line up for that final.

We’ll see Hobson later in the men’s 400 freestyle, which will also feature Leon Marchand. The 400 freestyle is one of the events Marchand has on his schedule in Ft. Lauderdale that he doesn’t normally race, and he clocked a 3:52.77 this morning, securing lane seven. Kieran Smith controls the middle of the pool after a 3:49.81 prelims time. Bobby Finke, Tomas Koski, and Ryan Erisman are more names to watch in the last championship final of the session.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Final

Top 8:

Gretchen Walsh was out like a shot in the championship final of the women’s 100 freestyle, turning at the 50-meter mark in 25.22. Torri Huske flipped second .41 seconds behind Walsh. The Paris Olympic silver medalist in this event, Huske charged over the final 50 meters, coming home in a field best 27.32.

Huske just ran out of room to pull even with Walsh, who put up a 27.68 back half to get her hand on the wall first. She touched in a lifetime best 52.90 and the first sub-53 second swim of her career. Her previous lifetime best stood at 53.04 from the Paris Games.

Walsh and Huske now shoot to the top of the world rankings this season. With Huske getting her hand on the wall five-hundredths behind Walsh in 52.95, they are the only two women to break 53 seconds so far this season as Sara Curtis previously held the world #1 in 53.01.

Out of lane eight, Kate Douglass took third in 53.61. She has a quick turnaround for the women’s 100 breaststroke final.

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 46.40 – Pan Zhanle, CHN (2024)

World Junior Record: 46.86 – David Popovici, ROU (2022)

American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 47.08 – Jack Alexy, USA (2024)

Pro Swim Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian, USA (2016)

Top 8:

Shane Casas (TXLA) — 48.47 Chris Guiliano (TXLA) — 48.49 Tomas Navikonis (OSU) — 48.65 Mikel Shreuders (SUN) — 48.74 Tomas Lukminas (FORD) — 49.03 Julian Koch (PITT) — 49.06 Luke Hobson (TXLA) — 49.09 Carson Foster (RAYS) — 49.22

Shaine Casas led the men’s 100 freestyle championship final from start to finish, as Walsh did. Casas was out in 23.01, leading fellow Longhorn Chris Guiliano by .12 and Sun Devil pro Mikel Shreuders by .15 seconds in lane eight.

Guiliano made a move over the back half of the race, splitting 25.36 and pulling even with Casas as the pair barreled towards the finish. Casas stopped the clock in 48.47, two-hundredths ahead of Guiliano to pick up a win in his first event of the night. It’s slightly off the season-best 48.31 he swam in March at the Westmont Pro Swim Series.

Behind the Longhorn pair, Ohio State’s Tomas Navikonis took bronze in 48.65. He swam a lifetime best 48.58 to qualify first for the final.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Final

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King , USA (2017)

, USA (2017) World Junior Record: 1:04.35 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy, USA (2009)

Pro Swim Record: 1:05.32 – Lilly King, USA (2021)

Top 8:

Emma Weber (UN-VA) — 1:06.63 Lilly King (ISC) — 1:06.67 Kate Douglass (NYAC) — 1:06.76 Alex Walsh (NYAC) — 1:07.36 Sophie Angus (CAN) — 1:07.75 Skyler Smith (NCAC) — 1:07.85 Shona Branton (CAN) — 1:08.02 Elle Scott (MAC) — 1:09.54

The women’s 100 breaststroke makes three championship finals in a row decided by less than five-hundredths to begin this finals session. In her first long-course meet since the Paris Olympics, Emma Weber did all the work to get her hands on the wall first on the second half of the race.

She made the turn in sixth with a 31.57 opening split, about four-tenths behind leader Skyler Smith. The big stars in the final, including Lilly King and Douglass, surged on the back half of the race. Weber’s 35.06 closing split powered her to the wall first, four-hundredths ahead of King, the world record holder. She clocked 1:06.63, .53 seconds off the lifetime best she swam to qualify for the Olympics last June.

That effort led a trio of 1:06 swims. King followed in 1:06.67 and Douglass, on her second swim in 25 minutes, swam 1:06.76. She’s been flirting with her 1:06.36 lifetime best all season, having hit 1:06.51 in Westmont.

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Final

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)

World Junior Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

American Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

(2021) U.S. Open Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew , USA (2021)

, USA (2021) Pro Swim Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2017)

Top 8:

Denis Petrashov (UOFL) — 59.23 Aleksas Savickas (FLOR) — 59.72 Campbell McKean (BEND) — 1:00.40 Carles Coll Marti (ESP) — 1:00.51 Evgenii Somov (CAL) — 1:00.78 Mariano Lazzerini (PSU) — 1:01.38 Michael Andrew (SUN) — 1:01.65 Lyubomir Epitropov (TNAQ) — 1:01.77

Louisville’s Denis Petrashov surged over the last 15 meters of the men’s 100 breaststroke final, taking the win with a personal best and Krygyzstan record of 59.23. It’s his first personal best in this event in almost 18 months, improving the 59.46 he swam in December 2023.

Petrashov was well positioned all race. He made the turn in second place behind a fast-starting Michael Andrew, clocking 27.85 on the opening 50 to Andrew’s 27.71. Andrew faded down the stretch and ended up seventh, but Petrashov stayed strong to take the win.

He was joined under the 1:00 barrier by Florida’s Aleksas Savickas. He swam 59.72, which appears to be his first time breaking that barrier.

BEND’s Campbell McKean rounded out the top three with a lifetime best of his own, clocking 1:00.40.

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Final

World Record: 26.86 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)

World Junior Record: 27.49 – Minna Atherton, AUS (2016)

American Record: 27.10 – Regan Smith (2023)

(2023) U.S. Open Record: 27.12 – Katharine Berkoff , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) Pro Swim Record: 27.13 – Kylie Masse, CAN (2023)

Top 8:

Men’s 50 Backstroke – Final

World Record: 23.55 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2023)

World Junior Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

American Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong (2022)

(2022) U.S. Open Record: 23.71 – Hunter Armstrong , USA (2022)

, USA (2022) Pro Swim Record: 24.23 – Shaine Casas, USA (2025)

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Final

Top 8:

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Final

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2022)

World Junior Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps, USA (2008)

Pro Swim Record: 1:52.37 – Luca Urlando, USA (2025)

Top 8:

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Final

Top 8:

Men’s 400 Freestyle – Final

World Record: 3:39.96 – Lukas Märtens, GER (2025)

World Junior Record: 3:44.31 – Petar Mitsin, BUL (2023)

American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen, USA (2008)

Pro Swim Record: 3:43.84 – Sam Short, AUS (2025)

Top 8: