Ledecky swims 3:56.81 for the seventh fastest 400 free in history, her best time since Rio

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

After a stunning swim in the 1500 last night, act two of the Katie Ledecky: Greatest Hits show rolled out in Fort Lauderdale tonight. Locked in a tight battle with Summer Mcintosh, her heir-in-waiting, she obliterated the Canadian Olympic silver medallist in this event on the final 100 to take the win by well over a second in 3:56.81.

McIntosh had sped out in the first 200, flipping in 1:56.17 to take a lead of nearly a second into the second half of the race, before Ledecky matched her on the third 100 as they both split just over 60 seconds. McIntosh was half a second under World Record pace as they flipped at the 300 mark but was long into that turn, and as they both surfaced on the final 100 Ledecky began to gain ground with every stroke.

The two flipped nearly dead-even with 50 to go, McIntosh with the slight edge, but Ledecky showed absolutely blistering pace to charge past the 18-year-old with a 29.50 final length, 1.65 faster than the Canadian.

This was Ledecky’s second-fastest swim ever, and her fastest since her dominant victory in Rio. She had only been under 3:58 twice since then, once in her epic battle with Ariarne Titmus in Tokyo and the other in 2018 – also at a Pro Swim Series, that time in Indianapolis.

She was actually under her own American Record pace with 50 to go, as she had closed in a frankly absurd 28.92 back in 2016. In fact, she split incredibly similarly to that swim throughout tonight.

Splits by 50

Distance Best Time – Rio 2016 Olympic Games #2 Time – Tonight 50m 27.73 27.46 100m 29.32 29.51 150m 29.94 29.96 200m 30.12 30.22 250m 30.30 29.99 300m 30.21 30.16 350m 29.92 30.01 400m 28.92 29.50

Cumulative Splits

Distance Best Time – Rio 2016 Olympic Games #2 Time – Tonight 50m 27.73 27.46 100m 57.05 56.97 150m 1:26.99 1:26.93 200m 1:57.11 1:57.15 250m 2:27.41 2:27.14 300m 2:57.62 2:57.30 350m 3:27.54 3:27.31 400m 3:56.46 3:56.81

McIntosh’s swim, despite a 1:01.83 final 100, slots in at #14 all time and is her second-fastest ever. Finishing behind the two front-runners in 4:01.26 was Claire Weinstein, who now becomes the #3 US women all-time.

She also jumps up four spots to become the #2 women in the 17-18 age group behind Ledecky. She was the only swimmer other than Ledecky to break 30 seconds on the final 50, nearly matching her colleague with a blazing split of 29.66

This meet has been absolutely resurgent for Ledecky, the 28-year-old swimming her second-fastest time in both events she has contested so far. After the show of consistency swimming out on her own in the 1500 yesterday, the 400 today was paced to perfection with McIntosh playing the part of the rabbit.

We could be in for something special in the 800 on Saturday, where her only two times under 8:07 came in 2016 – the last time she was anywhere near this quick in both the 400 and 1500.