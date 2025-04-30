All The Links You Need For The 2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

The 2025 Pro Swim Series is set to continue this week at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center in Florida. This stop represents the third and final leg of this year’s series, following previous competitions held in Westmont and Sacramento last month. Many of the nation’s top senior and junior swimmers are expected to compete, along with a number of notable international athletes.

The first day of the long course competition will feature a timed finals session of the 1500 freestyle, with the following three days consisting of prelims and finals. See the schedule at the end of this article for the order of events each day.

Prelims will take place every morning from Thursday, May 1st, through Saturday, May 3rd, at 9 a.m. (ET), with finals beginning at 6 p.m. (ET). Wednesday night’s distance-only session will start at 5 p.m. (ET).

For reference, that’s 2 p.m. (PT) for those on the U.S. West Coast for Wednesday’s distance session, 3 p.m. (PT) for the finals on all other days, and 6 a.m. (PT) for the three prelims sessions.

SwimSwam has compiled all of the links you might need this week:

Event Schedule