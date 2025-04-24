Dressel, Ledecky, McIntosh & Marchand Headline Loaded Fort Lauderdale PSS Psych Sheets

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

The third and final leg of the 2025 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale is absolutely loaded.

All of the stars will come out next week to the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, including the 2025 debuts of multi-time Olympic gold medalists Caeleb Dressel and Leon Marchand, and on the women’s side, the field includes reigning Olympic champions Summer McIntosh, Katie Ledecky and Kate Douglass, plus the most dominant short course swimmer in the world, Gretchen Walsh, and backstroke powerhouse Regan Smith.

WOMEN’S FIELD

The women’s field is incredibly deep, with Olympic medalists and world champions littering the psych sheets.

McIntosh, who has been training in France as of late, is notably opting to enter some of her weaker events, though she will clash with Ledecky in the 400 free.

McIntosh is also entered in the 200 back, 200 breast and 100 fly, with each race featuring either the Olympic gold or silver medalist from the Paris Games.

In the 200 back, it’s Regan Smith leading the field, with the eight-time Olympic medalist opting to enter seven events at the meet, also slated to swim the 50 and 100 back, the 50 and 200 fly, the 200 IM and 50 free.

In the 200 breast, McIntosh will face off with reigning Olympic champion Kate Douglass, and in the 100 fly, the field is highlighted by world record holder and Paris silver medalist Gretchen Walsh.

Walsh and Douglass will collide in three other events, the 50 free, 100 free and 50 fly, while Douglass is also scheduled to swim the 100 breast.

As for Ledecky, she’s entered the 200, 400, 800 and 1500 free, and the 400 IM. In the distance free events, she’ll notably be racing Jillian Cox, who’s fresh off winning NCAA titles in the 500 and 1650 free last month.

In addition to Ledecky, Douglass, G. Walsh and Smith, there will be 10 more members of the 2024 U.S. Olympic team: Katharine Berkoff, Katie Grimes, Erin Gemmell, Lilly King, Simone Manuel, Alex Shackell, Alex Walsh, Claire Weinstein, Emma Weber and Emma Weyant.

Claire Curzan and Bella Sims are two other major names set to compete, with Curzan coming off winning a pair of NCAA titles for Virginia while Sims has entered the transfer portal and is representing the Sandpipers of Nevada here coming off her sophomore year at Florida.

There is also a strong Canadian contingent heading to Fort Lauderdale, led by Olympic medalists Kylie Masse, Penny Oleksiak and Taylor Ruck. Two-time World Championship medalist in the 50 free, Poland’s Kasia Wasick, is also in the field in her signature event.

Age group phenoms Audrey Derivaux, Charlotte Crush and Rylee Erisman add to the depth of the competition, looking to make some noise in the lead-up to the World Championship Trials.

The field is almost too loaded to key in on every noteworthy name, but here are some of the headliners and their event schedules:

Notable Women’s Entries

MEN’S FIELD

We knew Leon Marchand was going to make his competitive debut in the U.S. in Fort Lauderdale, but the appearance of Caeleb Dressel on the psych sheets was a bit of a surprise and indicates he’s planning on racing at U.S. Nationals in June in an attempt to qualify for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore.

The 28-year-old Dressel holds entries in the men’s 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly and 100 fly, holding top seeds in all but the 100 free, where he sits 2nd to Chris Guiliano.

Marchand has an interesting event lineup, entering three of the events in which he’s the reigning Olympic gold medalist, the 200 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM, along with the 200 and 400 freestyle races. He has shown an elite level in the 200 and 500 free in short course yards (owning the U.S. Open Record in the 500 and ranking #2 all-time in the 200), but has sparsely raced the mid-distance free events in the long course pool.

Along with Marchand, the men’s field will also include Paris Olympic gold medalists Bobby Finke and Hubert Kos.

Finke, the Olympic champion and world record holder in the 1500 free, is entered in the 400, 800 and 1500 free along with the 400 IM.

Kos, coming off back-to-back record-breaking performances at the NCAA Championships in March and then the Hungarian Championships earlier this month, is set to contest the 50, 100 and 200 back, and the 200 IM, where he’ll go head-to-head with former ASU teammate and current Longhorn training partner Marchand.

Kos won Olympic gold last summer in the 200 back.

Along with Dressel, Finke and Guiliano, the men’s field features seven more members of the 2024 U.S. Olympic team: Hunter Armstrong, Shaine Casas, Carson Foster, Luke Hobson, David Johnston, Aaron Shackell and Kieran Smith.

Some other names that jump off the page include two-time Paris Olympic medalist Ilya Kharun, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Michael Andrew, Spanish Olympian and former NCAA champion Hugo Gonzalez, and former Canadian and Italian Olympian Santo Condorelli.

Along with Kharun, Yuri Kisil leads a solid contingent of Canadians at the meet, while other internationals at the meet include Evgenii Somov (Russia), Denis Petrashov (Kyrgyzstan), Aleksas Savickas (Lithuania) and Martin Espernberger (Austria), all of whom compete in the NCAA outside of Kisil and Somov.

Another name on the psych sheets is Adam Chaney, who recently announced his transfer from Florida to Arizona State after not competing in the 2024-25 NCAA season. However, Chaney only has one entry in the 50 free.

Notable Men’s Entries

