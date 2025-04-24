Dressel, Ledecky, McIntosh & Marchand Headline Loaded Fort Lauderdale PSS Psych Sheets

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale
- Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
- LCM (50 meters)
The third and final leg of the 2025 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale is absolutely loaded.
All of the stars will come out next week to the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, including the 2025 debuts of multi-time Olympic gold medalists Caeleb Dressel and Leon Marchand, and on the women’s side, the field includes reigning Olympic champions Summer McIntosh, Katie Ledecky and Kate Douglass, plus the most dominant short course swimmer in the world, Gretchen Walsh, and backstroke powerhouse Regan Smith.
WOMEN’S FIELD
The women’s field is incredibly deep, with Olympic medalists and world champions littering the psych sheets.
McIntosh, who has been training in France as of late, is notably opting to enter some of her weaker events, though she will clash with Ledecky in the 400 free.
McIntosh is also entered in the 200 back, 200 breast and 100 fly, with each race featuring either the Olympic gold or silver medalist from the Paris Games.
In the 200 back, it’s Regan Smith leading the field, with the eight-time Olympic medalist opting to enter seven events at the meet, also slated to swim the 50 and 100 back, the 50 and 200 fly, the 200 IM and 50 free.
In the 200 breast, McIntosh will face off with reigning Olympic champion Kate Douglass, and in the 100 fly, the field is highlighted by world record holder and Paris silver medalist Gretchen Walsh.
Walsh and Douglass will collide in three other events, the 50 free, 100 free and 50 fly, while Douglass is also scheduled to swim the 100 breast.
As for Ledecky, she’s entered the 200, 400, 800 and 1500 free, and the 400 IM. In the distance free events, she’ll notably be racing Jillian Cox, who’s fresh off winning NCAA titles in the 500 and 1650 free last month.
In addition to Ledecky, Douglass, G. Walsh and Smith, there will be 10 more members of the 2024 U.S. Olympic team: Katharine Berkoff, Katie Grimes, Erin Gemmell, Lilly King, Simone Manuel, Alex Shackell, Alex Walsh, Claire Weinstein, Emma Weber and Emma Weyant.
Claire Curzan and Bella Sims are two other major names set to compete, with Curzan coming off winning a pair of NCAA titles for Virginia while Sims has entered the transfer portal and is representing the Sandpipers of Nevada here coming off her sophomore year at Florida.
There is also a strong Canadian contingent heading to Fort Lauderdale, led by Olympic medalists Kylie Masse, Penny Oleksiak and Taylor Ruck. Two-time World Championship medalist in the 50 free, Poland’s Kasia Wasick, is also in the field in her signature event.
Age group phenoms Audrey Derivaux, Charlotte Crush and Rylee Erisman add to the depth of the competition, looking to make some noise in the lead-up to the World Championship Trials.
The field is almost too loaded to key in on every noteworthy name, but here are some of the headliners and their event schedules:
Notable Women’s Entries
- Katie Ledecky – 200/400/800/1500 free, 400 IM
- Summer McIntosh – 400 free, 200 back, 200 breast, 100 fly
- Kate Douglass – 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, 50 fly
- Gretchen Walsh – 50/100 free, 50/100 fly
- Regan Smith – 50 free, 50/100/200 back, 50/200 fly, 200 IM
- Alex Walsh – 100 free, 50/100/200 breast, 200 IM
- Simone Manuel – 50/100/200 free, 50 back, 50/100 fly
- Bella Sims – 100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, 200 fly, 200 IM
- Katharine Berkoff – 50/100 free, 50/100/200 back
- Claire Curzan – 50/100/200 free, 50/100/200 back
- Alex Shackell – 100/200 free, 100/200 fly
- Katie Grimes – 200/400/800 free, 200 back, 200 fly, 200/400 IM
- Kylie Masse – 50/100 back, 50 fly
- Penny Oleksiak – 50/100/200 free, 50/100 fly
- Taylor Ruck – 50/100/200 free, 50/100 back, 50 fly
- Kasia Wasick – 50 free
MEN’S FIELD
We knew Leon Marchand was going to make his competitive debut in the U.S. in Fort Lauderdale, but the appearance of Caeleb Dressel on the psych sheets was a bit of a surprise and indicates he’s planning on racing at U.S. Nationals in June in an attempt to qualify for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore.
The 28-year-old Dressel holds entries in the men’s 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly and 100 fly, holding top seeds in all but the 100 free, where he sits 2nd to Chris Guiliano.
Marchand has an interesting event lineup, entering three of the events in which he’s the reigning Olympic gold medalist, the 200 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM, along with the 200 and 400 freestyle races. He has shown an elite level in the 200 and 500 free in short course yards (owning the U.S. Open Record in the 500 and ranking #2 all-time in the 200), but has sparsely raced the mid-distance free events in the long course pool.
Along with Marchand, the men’s field will also include Paris Olympic gold medalists Bobby Finke and Hubert Kos.
Finke, the Olympic champion and world record holder in the 1500 free, is entered in the 400, 800 and 1500 free along with the 400 IM.
Kos, coming off back-to-back record-breaking performances at the NCAA Championships in March and then the Hungarian Championships earlier this month, is set to contest the 50, 100 and 200 back, and the 200 IM, where he’ll go head-to-head with former ASU teammate and current Longhorn training partner Marchand.
Kos won Olympic gold last summer in the 200 back.
Along with Dressel, Finke and Guiliano, the men’s field features seven more members of the 2024 U.S. Olympic team: Hunter Armstrong, Shaine Casas, Carson Foster, Luke Hobson, David Johnston, Aaron Shackell and Kieran Smith.
Some other names that jump off the page include two-time Paris Olympic medalist Ilya Kharun, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Michael Andrew, Spanish Olympian and former NCAA champion Hugo Gonzalez, and former Canadian and Italian Olympian Santo Condorelli.
Along with Kharun, Yuri Kisil leads a solid contingent of Canadians at the meet, while other internationals at the meet include Evgenii Somov (Russia), Denis Petrashov (Kyrgyzstan), Aleksas Savickas (Lithuania) and Martin Espernberger (Austria), all of whom compete in the NCAA outside of Kisil and Somov.
Another name on the psych sheets is Adam Chaney, who recently announced his transfer from Florida to Arizona State after not competing in the 2024-25 NCAA season. However, Chaney only has one entry in the 50 free.
Notable Men’s Entries
- Leon Marchand – 200/400 free, 200 breast, 200/400 IM
- Caeleb Dressel – 50/100 free, 50/100 fly
- Bobby Finke – 400/800/1500 free, 400 IM
- Hubert Kos – 50/100/200 back, 200 IM
- Ilya Kharun – 50/100 free, 50/100/200 fly
- Shaine Casas – 100/200 free, 50/100 back, 50 fly, 200 IM
- Carson Foster – 100/200 free, 200 back, 200 fly, 200 IM
- Luke Hobson – 50/100/200/400 free
- Chris Guiliano – 50/100/200 free, 50 fly
- Hugo Gonzalez – 50/100/200 back, 200 IM
- Michael Andrew – 50 free, 50 back, 50/100 breast, 50/100 fly, 200 IM
- Kieran Smith – 200/400 free, 200 back, 200 IM
- Santo Condorelli – 50/100 free, 50 fly
- Hunter Armstrong – 50/100 free, 50/100 back, 50 fly
Ohhh boy. I have a feeling the addition of the 50 fly really flipped a switch in Dressel. I don’t like him dropping the 100s, but if its the only way we see him return then i won’t complain. Not expecting much from this meet at all, but it should give us some insight into how much he’s really training, especially if he does the 100s where you can’t fake it as much.
Doubt it will tell us much. Dressel has never been a strong in-season swimmer (for his standards).
I also wonder whether Huske is not going to race LCM this year.
I’m assuming Murphy and Fink are not. I doubt Dressel will race seriously too.
These are all my pure speculations though.
I don’t know if it is ok for swimswam to ask some hardcore questions in post race interviews to confirm some of our speculations? Like does Douglass drop the 200 IM this season?
Question: will Dressel racing in a different tech suit affect his performance since he now has a different tech suit sponsor?
Who did he sign with?
Yeah I see he’s signed with deboer…. What the heck is that?
Dutch based company that mostly does wetsuits
no shade to them but i interpreted that as a signal he would be winding down his appearances in competition. well see if thats the case in a week i guess lol
similarly i interpreted lydias suit contract expiration as an signal she wouldnt be returning to competition this season…
Daily chirp: why tf is Whitney Hite entering Caeleb Remel in this meet when he hasn’t swam since Paris?
So many amazing athletes here, so we’ll have many fast podiums instead of only fast #1s or entirely slow finals.
Weinstein is entered in all 6 freestyles + 50 fly
Excited to hopefully see some McIntosh PBs – she’s due for a big drop in the 200 back after not swimming it LC for a while. A bit disappointing we won’t see her in her stronger events like 200 fl, 400 IM as she would have some people to race this time.
There are women to race her in the 4IM? that’s need to me
“400 IM as she would have some people to race this time”.
By some people, you mean nobodies.
What ever happened to David Curtiss?
Tung tung tung tung tung tung sahur
Did anyone legitimately think that an adult male leaving his college team to go train at a club team would prove successful?
Wow! Really wasn’t expecting to see Dressel entered.
Remember that Florida is probably the most famous ‘scratch’ program in the world…
Andrew Taylor entered under UF 🥀
So Dressel’s gonna take it to another level and scratch the whole meet and rest of the season?
I think he at least probably gonna go for the 50s
A bunch former Eswim ladies are now entered with Toronto Swim Club. Ellen Walshe 🇨🇮 is also entered under TSC.