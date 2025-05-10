Shaine Casas Unsure of World Champ Trials Lineup, 100 Fly & 200 IM Most Likely

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Shaine Casas once again walked away from a Pro Swim with multiple wins. The Paris Olympian touched first in the 100 free, 200 IM, and 50 back in Ft Lauderdale. He also recorded the 2nd fastest time of the field in the 200 free (winning the B-final) and placed 3rd in the 50 back.

Looking ahead to world champ trials in June, Casas is unsure of his exact event lineup, but is most certain that he will at least be swimming the 100 fly and 200 IM.