2025 Pro Swim Series — Fort Lauderdale: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet

We’ve been spoiled through the first two days of the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series. The stars have been out, from Katie Ledecky swimming the two fastest times of her career in the 400/1500 meter freestyle (breaking the U.S. Open record in the former) and Kylie Masse swimming a Pro Swim Series record in the 50 backstroke.

Now, it’s time to see what Day 3 has in store.

This morning, we’ll see heats for the 200 freestyle, 50 breaststroke, 50 butterfly, 200 backstroke, and 400 IM.

Fresh off her sensational swim in the 400 freestyle last night, Ledecky will take on the 200 freestyle. Her distance form is clearly on point and now we’ll see what she’s got in the tank at the shorter end of her freestyle range. She’ll swim in the penultimate heat of the event next to Alex Shackell, setting up for a potential showdown with Claire Weinstein (who posted a 400 free lifetime best yesterday), Bella Sims, Erin Gemmell, and Simone Manuel.

Masse will stick with the sprints as well, opting for the 50 butterfly over the 200 backstroke, the event she won Olympic bronze in last summer. That event will also feature American record holder Gretchen Walsh, who has confidently entered long-course season with the first sub-53 second 100 freestyle of her career last night. Walsh and Douglass will go head-to-head in the final heat of the morning, while Masse will race 100 butterfly Olympic champion Torri Huske and Beata Nelson.

On the men’s side, Shaine Casas aims to set himself up to keep his undefeated run at the 2025 Pro Swim Series. He’s eight-for-eight so far, winning six events in Westmont and pulling off a double last night. He’s got another double on tap today, as he’s entered in the 200 freestyle and 50 butterfly.

Casas will face strong competition in the 200 freestyle, namely Luke Hobson and Chris Guiliano. A fourth Longhorn, Leon Marchand, is a factor in this race as well, continuing to take on some non-primary events in his return to competition. Marchand is also entered in his bread-and-butter 400 IM to close out this session.

Though both 400 IM world record holders, Marchand and Summer McIntosh, are in Fort Lauderdale, only one is entered in the event. Rather than take on the 200 freestyle or 400 IM, McIntosh entered the 200 backstroke, one of the untraditional events on her schedule this weekend.

Women’s 200 Freestyle — Prelims

World Record: 1:52.23 — Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2024)

World Junior Record: 1:53.65 — Summer McIntosh , Canada (2023)

, Canada (2023) American Record: 1:53.61 — Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13 — Summer McIntosh , Canada (2023)

, Canada (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.13 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

Entered with a yards time, Claire Curzan won heat three of 10, swimming a 2:02.68 to take over the top time of the morning through the early heats. She was out in a 58.68, establishing a strong lead over the field. They came within .67 seconds of her on the third 50, but Curzan dug in over the final 50 meters to lengthen the lead again. She owns a lifetime best 2:00.36 from May 2022 in this race.

400-yard IM NCAA champion Caroline Bricker overwrote that time in heat five, smashing her lifetime best with a 2:01.58. We’ve seen Bricker continually rewrite her lifetime bests in yards this season, particularly in the IMs and 200s. She translated the yards lifetime best of 1:41.73 she swam at NCAAs this season to a 2.63-second best here in Ft. Lauderdale, improving from the 2:04.21 she swam in 2021.

We saw our first sub-2:00 swims in heat eight, the first circle-seeded heat. After a fast start from Torri Huske, Isabel Ivey took the lead on the back half of the race and held on to win in 1:58.92. Simone Manuel had an excellent final 50, splitting 29.95 to move from the middle of the pack into second in the heat with a 1:59.25. Rylee Erisman (1:59.31) and Huske (1:59.93) were the other two to crack 2:00 in the heat.

Katie Ledecky made a statement in the penultimate heat. She swam 1:56.44 (56.63/59.91) as she pulled away from her heat on the back half of the race. Her time held up through the final heat as the fastest of the morning, and she’ll swim out of lane four as she looks for her third win of the meet. It also makes her the fourth-fastest swimmer in the world this season, slotting between Stefanie Balduccini (1:56.43) and Mary-Sophie Harvey (1:56.46) with finals still to come.

The battle between Olympians Erin Gemmell and Claire Weinstein resulted in the second and third fastest times of the morning. Gemmell just got the better of Weinstein, 1:58.15 to 1:58.29. The Sandpiper will be one to watch in the final, as she ripped a personal best 4:01 for third in last night’s 400 freestyle.

Alex Shackell’s 1:58.62 for second in heat nine slotted in fourth overall. The tight finish between Manuel, Erisman, and Huske ended up being significant as Manuel and Erisman grabbed the outside lanes for tonight’s championship final, leaving Huske as the top seed for the ‘B’.

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Prelims

World Record: 1:42.00 — Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:42.97 — David Popovici, Romania (2022)

American Record: 1:42.96 — Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 — Michael Phelps, United States (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82 — Sun Yang, China (2016)

Tomas Koski (ABSC) — 1:46.43 Tomas Navikonis (OSU) — 1:47.50 Jack Dahlgren (AQJT) — 1:47.81 Carson Foster (RAYS) — 1:47.87 Luke Hobson (TXLA) — 1:47.94 Aaron Shackell (CSC) — 1:48.01 Mitchell Schott (PRIN) — 1:48.02 Leon Marchand (TXLA) — 1:48.05

Sun Devil pro Jack Dolan swam a 1:53.14 in heat two (notably splitting the same as Ledecky over the second 100). That time stood as the fastest of the morning until heat five, when Florida freshman Devin Dilger clocked a personal best 1:52.92 to take over the leaderboard at the event’s halfway point. The top four men in the heat were all under Dolan’s time.

Canadian teenager Francis Brennan led a quartet of swimmers that overtook Dilger’s time in the next heat. Brennan took the win in 1:50.52, beating his entry time by 1.75 seconds. It was the first sub-1:51 swim of the session, with Virginia Tech’s Tanish George Mathew touching second in the heat over a second behind in 1:51.76.

Georgia’s Tomas Koski was lights out in the first circle-seeded heat. He accelerated away from the field early and posted a 1:46.43, tying his lifetime best and Finnish record. Koski is coming off another successful season with the Bulldogs where he continued to make strides on the national stage in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle.

He won his heat by over two seconds as Kieran Smith, last night’s 400 freestyle winner, clocked 1:48.46 to join Koski as the first swimmers under 1:50 this morning. That time held up as the fastest of the morning and the only one under 1:47 seconds. After Jack Dahlgren won the penultimate heat in 1:47.81, there was a battle in the final heat between Luke Hobson, Carson Foster, Tomas Navikonis, and Leon Marchand.

Hobson had the lead at the 100-meter mark, but Ohio State’s Tomas Navikonis pushed on the third 50, splitting 27.13 to move into the lead, with Hobson and Foster tied for second .14 seconds back. Navikonis extended his lead slightly down the stretch, taking the win in 1:47.50, just eight-hundredths off his personal best.

Navikonis qualified second overall, while Foster qualified fourth, .37 seconds back with a 1:47.87. Hobson was third in the heat with a 1:47.94, while Marchand’s 1:48.05 for fourth just snuck back for the championship final in eighth. Other ‘A’ final qualifiers include Olympian Aaron Shackell and Princeton’s Mitchell Schott, who had an excellent yards season and hit a lifetime best 1:48.02 to qualify for the final.

This is the end of Shaine Casas’ undefeated streak at the 2025 TYR Pro Series as he missed out on the ‘A’ final with a 1:48.62 prelims time. Championship final qualification was tough as other big names to miss out include Smith and Chris Guiliano.

Women’s 50 Breaststroke — Prelims

World Record: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2023)

World Junior Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)

American Record: 29.40 — Lilly King (2017)

U.S. Open Record: 29.62 — Lilly King, United States (2018)

Pro Swim Series Record: 29.62 — Lilly King, United States (2018)

Lilly King (ISC) — 30.70 Emma Weber (UN-VA) — 30.87 Skyler Smith (NCAC) — 30.95 Alex Walsh (NYAC) — 30.97 Shona Branton (CAN)/Lucy Thomas (ALTO) — 31.27 (tie) Sophie Angus (CAN) — 31.29 Caroline Larsen (UN-MN) — 31.40

Missouri’s Zara Zallen led the women’s 50 breaststroke prelims headed into the circle-seeded heats with a 32.18. That time was quickly overtaken in heat five, as Canada’s Shona Branton clocked a 31.27 to win. She touched ahead of a trio of teenagers including Louisville’s Caroline Larsen (31.40), Texas’ Piper Enge (31.51), and Spain’s Jimena Ruiz (31.65).

Virginia teammates Emma Weber and Alex Walsh faced off in the next heat. Weber, last night’s 100 breast winner, got the better of Walsh by a tenth, swimming a lifetime best 30.87. Walsh took second in the heat with a 30.97, a lifetime best of her own.

American record holder Lilly King went to work in the final heat. She clocked a 30.70, beating Weber’s effort by .17 seconds to secure lane four for tonight’s championship final. Weber will swim next to her in lane five, while UNC’s Skyler Smith will be on the other side. Smith hit the wall second in the last heat and was the fourth woman of the morning to break 31 seconds (30.95).

There’s a gap between the top four and the rest of the championship final qualifiers as after Walsh, it’s Branton and Lucy Thomas tied for fifth in 31.27. Branton is joined by fellow Canadian Sophie Angus (31.29) in the final.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke — Prelims

World Record: 25.95 — Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2017)

World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)

American Record: 26.45 — Nic Fink (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 26.52 — Michael Andrew, United States (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 26.84 — Michael Andrew, United States (2023)

Women’s 50 Butterfly — Prelims

World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2014)

World Junior Record: 25.46 — Rikako Ikee, Japan (2017)

American Record: 25.11 — Gretchen Walsh (2023)

(2023) U.S. Open Record: 25.11 — Gretchen Walsh , United States (2023)

, United States (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 25.65 — Farida Osman, Egypt (2019)

Men’s 50 Butterfly — Prelims

World Record: 22.27 — Andrii Govorov, Ukraine (2018)

World Junior Record: 22.96 — Diogo Matos Ribeiro, Portugal (2022)

American Record: 22.35 — Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 22.84 — Caeleb Dressel, United States (2022)

Pro Swim Series Record: 23.11 — Matt Targett, United States (2012)

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Prelims

World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)

World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Reagan Smith, United States (2019)

American Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 2:03.80 — Regan Smith , United States (2023)

, United States (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:03.99 — Regan Smith, United States (2024)

Men’s 200 Backstroke — Prelims

World Record: 1:51.92 — Aaron Piersol, United States (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:55.14 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2017)

American Record: 1:51.92 — Aaron Piersol (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08 — Aaron Piersol, United States (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04 — Xu Jiayu, China (2017)

Women’s 400 IM — Prelims

World Record: 4:24.38 — Summer McIntosh , Canada (2024)

, Canada (2024) World Junior Record: 4:24.38 — Summer McIntosh , Canada (2024)

, Canada (2024) American Record: 4:31.12 — Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:26.98 — Summer McIntosh , Canada (2025)

, Canada (2025) Pro Swim Series Record: 4:26.98 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2025)

Men’s 400 IM — Prelims

World Record: 4:02.50 — Leon Marchand , France (2023)

, France (2023) World Junior Record: 4:10.02 — Ilya Borodin, Russia (2021)

American Record: 4:03.84 — Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25 — Michael Phelps, United States (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:07.80 — Leon Marchand, France (2023)

