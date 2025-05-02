Ilya Kharun Sets New Canadian, Pro Swim Series 50 Fly Records in 23.09

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

The Finals session of Day 3 in Fort Lauderdale saw Ilya Kharun compete in his first final, and he did not disappoint as he surged to touch the wall ahead of Dylan Carter and Shaine Casas in a time of 23.09, breaking a pair of records in the process.

THese were the Canadian record, previously held by Finlay Knox in 23.25, and the Pro Swim Series record set by Matt Targett in 2012 with a time of 23.11

Coming into the finish, lanes 2 through 6 were neck and neck and ended up finishing within 0.35 of each other. Kharun timed his finish to perfection to out-touch Carter’s 23.24 and Shaine Casas‘ 23.25.

The 50 fly is not an event Kharun has competed in much in long course, his last swim coming in June last year. His best time stood at 23.27, set at the 2023 world championships, which had matched Josh Liendo‘s Canadian record at Canadian trials earlier that year. Finley Knox clipped that by 0.02 in Doha last year, so the Sun Devil reasserted himself tonight to snatch it back.

Top-5 Canadian 50 Fly Performers

Kharun had a spectacular short course season in this event, breaking 22 seconds on three occasions and ending up ranked #3 all-time with his timeof 21.67 which he took silver with. That would have been a world record just three months previously, before Noe Ponti embarked on a tear of his own.

He has also been a tour de force in the yards version of the event, especially so this season where his 50s have improved considerably under the tutelage of Herbie Behm. He split 18.78 at NCAAs and had multiple 19.0 or better splits scattered throughout the season, and took half a second off his 50 yard freestyle time as well.

This event also marked Caeleb Dressel‘s first final of the meet, as he scratched the 100 free prelims yesterday. He finished fourth here in 23.32, his fastest time since the 2022 World Championships. He’ll have his best two events, the 50 free and 100 fly, in the final prelims session tomorrow morning.