2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

We’ve been spoiled through the first two days of the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series. The stars have been out, from Katie Ledecky swimming the two fastest times of her career in the 400/1500 freestyle (breaking the U.S. Open record in the former) and Kylie Masse swimming a Pro Swim Series record in the 50 backstroke.

Now, it’s time to see what day three has in store. Tonight, we’ll see finals for the 200 freestyle, 50 breaststroke, 50 butterfly, 200 backstroke, and 400 IM. You can click here to peruse the heat sheet.

Stay tuned for live updates below.

Women’s 200 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 1:52.23 — Ariarne Titmus, Australia (2024)

World Junior Record: 1:53.65 — Summer McIntosh , Canada (2023)

, Canada (2023) American Record: 1:53.61 — Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13 — Summer McIntosh , Canada (2023)

, Canada (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.13 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2023)

Top 8 Finishers:

Claire Weinstein (SAND) – 1:54.93 Katie Ledecky (GSC) – 1:55.51 Erin Gemmell (TXLA) – 1:57.10 Rylee Erisman (LAKR) – 1:57.89 Leah Hayes (UVA) & Alex Shackell (CSC) – 1:58.19 N/A Simone Manuel (TXLA) – 1:58.25 Isabel Ivey (GSC) – 1:58.75

Sandpipers’ Claire Weinstein left no stone unturned in the women’s 200 free final, posting a 1:54.93 to secure the win and top the world rankings, surpassing Lui Yaxin’s 1:54.96 from the Chinese Spring Championships in late March.

The 2023 U.S. National Champion and 8th-place finisher in the event at last July’s Olympics, Weinstein posted her personal best of 1:54.88 during the lead-off leg of the 4×200 freestyle relay in Paris, where she helped Team USA secure gold alongside Ledecky, delivering the fastest American split.

Weinstein has been on fire all week, notching lifetime bests in both the 100 (54.43) and 400 (4:01.29) free events. Her performance in the 400 marked a 3.28-second drop from her previous best of 4:04.54, propelling her from 10th to 3rd on the all-time American performers list—trailing only Ledecky and Leah Smith (4:00.65).

Nine-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky grabbed 2nd tonight with a season-best time of 1:55.51, nearly notching her third win of the meet. The 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist in this event owns a personal best of 1:53.73.

Earlier in the meet, the 28-year-old clocked her second-fastest performances ever in both the 400 (3:56.81) and 1500 free (15:24.51). She’s slated to swim the 800 freestyle tomorrow, where she holds the world record at 8:04.79 and remains the fastest woman in history by over five seconds.

Texas’ Erin Gemmell rounded out the top three with a 1:57.10, just about a second shy of her 2023 lifetime best of 1:55.97. She was part of the aforementioned 4×200 freestyle relay in Paris alongside Ledecky and Weinstein.

16-year-old Rylee Erisman broke 1:58 for the first time, finishing 4th in 1:57.89 and surpassing her previous personal best of 1:58.43 from March.

Two-time Olympic medalist Alex Shackell tied for 6th with 2022 World 200 IM bronze medalist Leah Hayes at 1:58.19. Hayes’ time matches her career record, while Shackell has swum as fast as 1:56.70.

100 Fly Olympic champion Torri Huske, representing Stanford, impressed in the ‘B’ final with a new career best (1:57.71), dipping under the 1:58 threshold for the first time. If she had qualified for the championship final, her time would have been swift enough for 4th overall.

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 1:42.00 — Paul Biedermann, Germany (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:42.97 — David Popovici, Romania (2022)

American Record: 1:42.96 — Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 — Michael Phelps, United States (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82 — Sun Yang, China (2016)

Top 8 Finishers:

Carson Foster (RAYS) – 1:46.46 Tomas Koski (ABSC) – 1:46.59 Luke Hobson (TXLA) – 1:46.76 Tomas Navikonis (OSU) – 1:46.90 Jack Dahlgren (AQJT) – 1:47.35 Aaron Shackell (CSC) – 1:48.23 Mitchell Schott (PRIN) – 1:48.33 Leon Marchand (TXLA) – 1:49.66

400 Olympic medalist Carson Foster, representing the Mason Manta Rays while training with the Texas Pro Group, emerged victorious in the men’s 200 free. He posted a final time of 1:46.46, winning by 0.13 over Georgia’s Tomas Koski. Koski led Foster through the first 150, but Foster’s final 50 of 27.31 to Koski’s 27.58 made all the difference.

Foster, a key member of Team USA’s 4×200 freestyle relay since 2022, holds a personal best of 1:45.57 in this event, set at the 2023 U.S. World Trials.

2024 Olympic bronze medalist in this event, Luke Hobson—Foster’s training partner under coach Bob Bowman—logged his fastest ever non-taper swim of 1:46.76 to finish 3rd overall. His best time of 1:44.79 appears to be in grave danger in the coming months.

Notably, 400 IM World record holder and four-time Olympic champion Leon Marchand, who competed at the Paris Games last July, placed 8th in 1:49.66, well off his lifetime best of 1:46.44 and his prelims time of 1:48.05.

Versatile Shaine Casas dominated the ‘B’ final with a time of 1:46.49, his first time venturing under 1:47, and just 0.03 shy of Foster’s winning time from the fastest heat.

Women’s 50 Breaststroke — Final

World Record: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania (2023)

World Junior Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)

American Record: 29.40 — Lilly King (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 29.62 — Lilly King , United States (2018)

, United States (2018) Pro Swim Series Record: 29.62 — Lilly King, United States (2018)

Top 8 Finishers:

Skyler Smith (NCAC) – 30.49 Emma Weber (UVA) – 30.57 Lilly King (ISC) – 30.63 Alex Walsh (NYAC) – 30.90 Lucy Thomas (ALTO) – 31.10 Shona Branton (CAN) – 31.23 Caroline Larsen (UN) – 31.34 Sophie Angus (CAN) – 31.41

Four swimmers broke the 31-second barrier in the women’s 50 breast final, with North Carolina’s Skyler Smith leading the way. Smith claimed victory with a time of 30.49, just off her personal best of 30.41 from the 2023 U.S. World Trials, where she placed 4th.

Cavalier’s Emma Weber, an Olympic gold medalist from the women’s 4×100 medley relay in Paris, where she contributed in prelims, finished 2nd with a time of 30.57. She improved on her prelims best time of 30.87 to set her second PB of the day. She also claimed victory in yesterday’s 100 breast (1:06.63), just off her lifetime best of 1:06.10.

American record holder and current 100 world record holder Lilly King took 3rd with a time of 30.63, while Virginia’s Alex Walsh, the 2022 200 IM World Champion, rounded out the top four with a personal-best 30.90. Walsh’s previous career-best time of 30.97 was recorded during today’s prelims.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke — Final

World Record: 25.95 — Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2017)

World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy (2017)

American Record: 26.45 — Nic Fink (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 26.52 — Michael Andrew , United States (2022)

, United States (2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 26.84 — Michael Andrew, United States (2023)

Top 8 Finishers:

Denis Petrashov (UOFL) – 26.94 Michael Andrew (SUN) – 27.01 Aleksas Savickas (FLOR) – 27.34 Campbell McKean (BEND) – 27.40 Mikel Schreuders (SUN) – 27.42 Pavel Romanov (ALPH) – 27.57 Noel de Geus (EH) – 27.65 Evgenii Somov (CAL) – 27.86

Women’s 50 Butterfly — Final

World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2014)

World Junior Record: 25.46 — Rikako Ikee, Japan (2017)

American Record: 25.11 — Gretchen Walsh (2023)

(2023) U.S. Open Record: 25.11 — Gretchen Walsh , United States (2023)

, United States (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 25.15 — Gretchen Walsh, United States (2025)

Top 8 Finishers:

Gretchen Walsh (NYAC) – 24.93 *American, U.S. Open, & Pro Swim Series Record* Kate Douglass (NYAC) – 25.39 Regan Smith (TXLA) – 25.63 Beata Nelson (TXLA) – 26.21 Mena Boardman (CS) – 26.24 Penny Oleksiak (CAN) – 26.32 Lismar Lyon (SOFL) – 26.43 Charlotte Crush (LAK) – 26.56

Gretchen Walsh made it 2-for-2 in best times after her 100 free performance last night, delivering a historic swim in the women’s 50 fly. After breaking 53 seconds in the 100 free for the first time in her career, Walsh came back this morning to lower the Pro Swim Series record to 25.15 in prelims, erasing Farida Osman’s six-year-old mark.

In the finals, Walsh took things to another level, posting a stunning 24.93 to become the second-fastest performer in history, trailing only world record holder Sarah Sjostrom (24.43). Walsh is now just the second woman ever to break the 25-second barrier in the event.

Walsh, who won silver in the 100 fly at the 2024 Paris Olympics after breaking the world record with a 55.18 at the U.S. Trials, walked away from Paris with four medals. Alongside her silver in the 100 fly, she earned two golds in the women’s 4×100 medley relay and mixed 4×100 medley relay, and a silver in the 4×100 freestyle relay.

Her Virginia Cavalier teammate, Kate Douglass, who won Paris gold in the 200 breast, also impressed tonight, notching a lifetime best of 25.39 to take 2nd. That time improves on the 25.71 she recorded during prelims and ranks her third among the top American performances of all time.

100 back world record holder Regan Smith, who had clocked a personal best 26.04 in the morning to qualify 3rd, matched that placement in the final, taking bronze in 25.63. It marked her first time under the 26-second threshold in the event.

Stanford’s Torri Huske, the 2024 Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly and a former 5th-place finisher in the 50 fly at the World Championships, won tonight’s B final with a time of 26.23. She holds a career-best time of 25.33 in the event.

Men’s 50 Butterfly — Final

World Record: 22.27 — Andrii Govorov, Ukraine (2018)

World Junior Record: 22.96 — Diogo Matos Ribeiro, Portugal (2022)

American Record: 22.35 — Caeleb Dressel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 22.84 — Caeleb Dressel , United States (2022)

, United States (2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 23.11 — Matt Targett, United States (2012)

Top 8 Finishers:

Ilya Kharun (SUN) – 23.09 *Pro Swim Series Record* Dylan Carter (ATT) – 23.24 Shaine Casas (TXLA) – 23.25 Caeleb Dressel (GSC) – 23.32 Michael Andrew (SUN) – 23.44 Quintin McCarty (WOLF) – 23.91 Chris Guiliano (TXLA) – 24.07 Kamal Muhammad (UN) – 24.18

Canada’s Ilya Kharun lit up the pool with a 23.09 in the men’s 50 fly, breaking the Pro Swim Series record of 23.11 set by Matt Targett back in 2012. The 19-year-old Sun Devil, who won bronze medals in both the 100 and 200 fly at the Paris Olympics, continues to show elite range across the stroke. The Herbie Behm-coached swimmer won the world title in the short course 200 fly back in December.

Trinidad’s Dylan Carter, who won the overall World Cup title in 2022, took 2nd in 23.24. A World finalist and consistent threat in the sprint fly over the past decade, he has a personal best of 22.85 and has finaled at multiple World Championships representing his home nation.

Just a tick behind was Shaine Casas in 23.25 for 3rd, following up on his 200 free best time from an hour ago. Olympic legend Caeleb Dressel, who has nine golds to his name, clocked 23.32 for 4th. Dressel, the 2019 World Champion and American Record holder in the 50 fly (22.35), is steadily climbing back after a hiatus post-Paris.

Rounding out the top five was Michael Andrew in 23.44. The Tokyo Olympian owns a best of 22.80 from his bronze medal-winning performance at the 2022 Worlds and remains one of the U.S.’s most consistent sprint specialists.

Women’s 200 Backstroke — Final

World Record: 2:03.14 — Kaylee McKeown, Australia (2023)

World Junior Record: 2:03.35 — Reagan Smith, United States (2019)

American Record: 2:03.35 — Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 2:03.80 — Regan Smith , United States (2023)

, United States (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:03.99 — Regan Smith, United States (2024)

Top 8 Finishers:

Regan Smith (TXLA) – 2:06.32 Summer McIntosh (SYS) – 2:06.82 Claire Curzan (TAC) – 2:08.20 Audrey Derivaux (JW) – 2:08.52 Rhyan White (WOLF) – 2:08.96 Sadie Buckley (NCAP) – 2:10.16 Charlotte Crush (LAK) – 2:10.99 Erika Pelaez (EA) – 2:11.13

Two-time Olympic relay gold medalist and current 100 backstroke world record holder Regan Smith returned to the pool after her personal best in the 50 fly, to showcase her dominance in the women’s 200 back, winning with a season-best time of 2:06.32. Smith, the former world record holder in this event and still the second-fastest performer of all time with her American record of 2:03.35 from 2019, held off a fierce challenge from three-time Olympic gold medalist Summer McIntosh.

McIntosh pushed Smith the whole way and led through the first 135 meters. She closed strong to finish in 2:06.82, just missing her best time of 2:06.81 from late 2023.

2024 world champion Claire Curzan posted a 2:08.20 for 3rd, a season-best performance that aligns with where she usually is this time of the year, in the 2:07-low to 2:08-low range.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Audrey Derivaux continued to prove she belongs on the international stage, posting a 2:08.52 for 4th. Her performance was just off her season and lifetime best of 2:06.88, a mark that ranks her 6th in the world this year and makes her the 2nd-quickest American in 2025. Derivaux also posted a huge 200 fly personal best of 2:06.46 to take 3rd in that race yesterday.

Men’s 200 Backstroke — Final

World Record: 1:51.92 — Aaron Piersol, United States (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:55.14 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2017)

American Record: 1:51.92 — Aaron Piersol (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08 — Aaron Piersol, United States (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04 — Xu Jiayu, China (2017)

Top 8 Finishers:

Hubert Kos (TXLA) – 1:56.45 Gavin Keogh (FAC) – 1:58.47 Carson Foster (RAYS) – 1:59.09 Aiden Norman (FLOR) – 2:00.02 Caleb Maldari (FLOR) – 2:00.18 Jack Aikins (UVA) – 2:00.41 Yeziel Morales (PUR) – 2:00.72 David Melnychuk (SYS) – 2:01.55

Hungary’s Hubert Kos, the defending Olympic and 2023 World Champion in the 200 back, cruised to victory in the event with a time of 1:56.45. While off his best of 1:54.14, the swim situates him 8th in the world standings for the season.

Gavin Keogh of Flood Aquatics Club continued his breakout year, placing 2nd in 1:58.47. The 17-year-old has steadily climbed the domestic ranks and came within striking distance of his personal best (1:58.19), posted at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships last August. He is commited to join the NC State Wolfpack next fall.

Two-time World 400 IM silver medalist Carson Foster rounded out the top three in 1:59.09, following up on his gold medal-worthy 200 free performance just over an hour ago. Though better known for his IM and free prowess, Bob Bowman-coached Foster remains one of the more versatile threats on the national scene, with a personal best of 1:55.86 in this race.

Virginia’s Jack Aikins touched 6th tonight in 2:00.41, but is a name to watch in the coming months. He finished 3rd in this event at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials and owns a lifetime best of 1:54.78. With Ryan Murphy likely sitting out the 2025 World Championships in Singapore, the door is wide open for Aikins to challenge for a roster spot, if he can return to that level at the U.S. Trials next month.

Women’s 400 IM — Final

World Record: 4:24.38 — Summer McIntosh , Canada (2024)

, Canada (2024) World Junior Record: 4:24.38 — Summer McIntosh , Canada (2024)

, Canada (2024) American Record: 4:31.12 — Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:26.98 — Summer McIntosh , Canada (2025)

, Canada (2025) Pro Swim Series Record: 4:26.98 — Summer McIntosh, Canada (2025)

Top 8 Finishers:

Emma Weyant (FLOR) – 4:33.95 Ellen Walshe (TMP) – 4:35.32 Leah Hayes (UVA) – 4:38.78 Kayla Han (RMDA) – 4:40.58 Katie Grimes (UVA) – 4:42.48 Eleanor Sun (PRIN) – 4:43.44 Caroline Bricker (ALTO) – 4:45.68 Helena Rosendahl Bach (DEN) – 4:48.10

Men’s 400 IM — Final

World Record: 4:02.50 — Leon Marchand , France (2023)

, France (2023) World Junior Record: 4:10.02 — Ilya Borodin, Russia (2021)

American Record: 4:03.84 — Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25 — Michael Phelps, United States (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:07.80 — Leon Marchand, France (2023)

Top 8 Finishers: