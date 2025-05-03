Ellen Walshe hacks nearly two seconds off 400 IM Irish Record in 4:35.32

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

The last ‘A’ final on Day 3 of the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series saw a battle between Emma Weyant and Ellen Walshe, with the Irishwomen smashing her personal best of 4:37.18 which had also stood as the Irish record.

Walshe swam the previous record almost exactly a year ago, but in very different circumstances. Whereas tonight she finished second behind Emma Weyant, she won by over 40 seconds at the Leinster Long Course Championships in 2024.

Split Previous Record – Leinster Championships, May 2024 New Record – Pro Swim Series, May 2025 Delta 100m 1:02.51 1:02.69 0.18 200m 1:13.09 (2:15.60) 1:12.35 (2:15.04) -0.70 300m 1:18.03 (3:33.63) 1:18.35 (3:33.39) 0.32 400m 1:04.31 (4:37.94) 1:01.93 (4:35.32) -2.38

The majority of this improvement came on the final 100, as she nearly matched Weyant’s closing speed. She now ranks 3rd in the World this season, behind Summer Mcintosh and Weyant.

Walshe made the final in this event in Paris, but finished eighth in a time of 4:40.70, over five seconds slower than her swim tonight. She would have placed fourth there with her new best, four-tenths behind Weyant.

The freestyle leg has been a clear focus this season for Walshe. She broke 2:00 for the first time at the Irish Championships just three weeks ago to set another national record in 1:59.31, and has dropped four seconds from her prelims time of 2:03.34 at the McCullagh International at the end of February.

That appears to have been a best time for her, as her only other swims on record came at the 2022 Mare Nostrum where she swam 2:05.76.

She is Ireland’s most prolific individual record holder with ten, five in both long course and short course meters.

Short Course Long Course 50 fly – 25.65 (2024) 200 free – 1:59.31(2025) 100 fly – 55.50 (2024) 100 fly – 57.96 (2025) 100 IM – 58.85 (2024) 200 fly – 2:08.42(2023) 200 IM – 2:06.50 (2024) 200 IM – 2:10.92 (2023) 400 IM – 4:26.52 (2021) 400 IM – 4:35.32 (2025)

Walshe is entered in the 200 IM and 100 fly tomorrow, having placed fifth (200 fly) and second (400 IM) in her two events so far.