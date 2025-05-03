Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen on 24.9 50 Fly: “I love following in the footsteps of Sarah Sjostrom”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Gretchen Walsh broke another big barrier tonight in Ft Lauderdale, this time in the 50 fly. Touching the wall at 24.91, she became just the 2nd woman ever to crack the 25-second barrier, joining Olympic icon Sarah Sjostrom in that rare air. Walsh said that she was honored to be in the same category as Sjostrom, noting that the Swede was very supportive of her this summer when Walsh broke the 100 fly world record, previously owned by Sarah.

