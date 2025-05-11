Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Skyler Smith on Surprise PSS 50 Breast Win & Season Best: “I was not expecting any of it”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

In a race where the top 3 were separated by .14 and 3 of the top 4 swimmers were Olympic medalists, in was UNC All-American Skyler Smith who came out with the win in the women’s 50 Breast at the Ft Lauderdale Pro Swim. Touching in 30.49, this marked the 2nd best time of Smith’s career and the fastest she’d been in 2 years.

Coming off of her last NCAA meet where she didn’t perform quite how she would have liked, Smith is excited to now move into long course season, which she prefers greatly over short course.

