Swims You Might Have Missed on Day 3 of the 2025 Ft. Lauderdale Pro Swim Series

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

DAY 3 – SWIMS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

Whilst Claire Weinstein and Katie Ledecky played out a fierce battle in the 200 free ‘A’ final, Torri Huske led wire-to-wire in the ‘B’ final to go 1:57.71 and dip under her previous best time of 1:58.09 from back in 2021. She was out fast in 56.94, and could well be focusing in on the back half for the 100 free, where she is the reigning Olympic silver medallist.

Tomas Koski may have finished just behind Carson foster in the 200 free ‘A’ final, but matched his best time and Finnish record in prelims to go 1:46.43, under the ‘A’ cut for Singapore. He backed that swim up in the final, just over a tenth slower in 1:46.59, and was not the only European freestyler to set a best time. Tomas Navikonis and Tomas Lukminas both dropped time from their previous bests, Lukminas in 1:47.81 and Navikonis going 1:46.90 to join Koski under the Singapore cut of 1:47.01.

Alex Walsh appeared to focus in on breaststroke in her final NCAA season, and is entered in all three distances here. She finished fourth in the 50 breaststroke final today in her first-ever sub-31, taking six-tenths off her best to go 30.90. With the 100 breaststroke looking open for US women so far this season, she could be primed to make the top-two at trials.

Campbell McKean was the top American in the 100 breaststroke yesterday, and although he didn’t claim that title in the 50 today he had two huge swims, taking over a second off his PB. Entering with a best time of 28.55 from last summer (although he split 28.41 in the 100 last night) he went 27.53 in prelims, before slicing off another tenth in finals to finish fourth in 27.40. McKean could be a bolter for the World Championships team this year, and his experience in big finals here could be key for that.

Kito Campbell set a second Jamaican record in as many days, as he added the 50 breaststroke to his 100 from yesterday. He sliced nearly four-tenths off his previous best to break 28 seconds for the first time in 27.99, qualifying for the ‘B’ final where he added slightly to finish second in 28.11.

Arizona State’s Tolu Young matched Campbell, setting his second Fijian record of the meet. He shattered the 100 free record yesterday, taking it from 51.34 to 49.98, and dropped the 50 fly record down below 24 seconds in 23.96 tonight as he won the ‘B’ final.

Mena Boardman, the #6-ranked recruit for next year, shattered her 50 fly best to go 26.24. Her previous best stood at 27.33, which she dropped to 26.56 in prelims before finishing fifth in the final, just ahead of Penny Oleksiak. Penn State’s Margaret Markvardt, an international swimmer from Estonia, also had a big swim in the 50 fly as she dropped 1.53 seconds to win the ‘C’ final in 26.99.

Eleanor Sun swam to a 1-second PB in the 200 fly yesterday, but hacked off four seconds today in the 400 IM, the event in which she became an All-American this NCAA season. She swam 4:45.59 this morning, before dropping down to 4:43.44 to take sixth tonight. Her final 100 split of 1:03.29 was blistering, third-fastest in the heat after Emma Weyant and Ellen Walshe, who went 1-2.

Michaela Mattes was another swimmer who dropped a significant chunk of time in the 400 IM, breaking 4:50 for the first two times in her career. She shattered that barrier, going 4:45.06 to win the ‘B’ final going to fifth at 300 to win by over a second thanks to a stunning 1:01.95 final 100.