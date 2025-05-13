Todd Desorbo on Training Gretchen Walsh: “Slow is not in our vocabulary”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

After Gretchen Walsh re-broke her own 100 fly world record *twice* in Ft Lauderdale, Virginia’s Todd Desorbo spoke with the media. When speaking about what he’s worked on with Walsh, DeSorbo mentioned that he’s encouraged her to take one less stroke on the first 50 of her 100 fly.

Going from 18 to 17 strokes, Walsh asked DeSorbo, “You want me to go slower?” to which DeSorbo replied, “No, slow is not in our vocabulary. I want you to be more patient”.