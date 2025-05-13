Anna Kwong, Lyle Yost Win 1-Meter Titles at 2025 USA Diving National Championships

Courtesy: USA Diving

AUBURN, Ala. – Anna Kwong (Omaha, Neb./Unattached) and Lyle Yost (Shaker Heights, Ohio/Unattached) won 1-meter titles on Monday at the 2025 USA Diving National Championships.

Kwong finished with 534.85 points on her two 1-meter lists to win her first 1-meter national title after tying for the 3-meter synchro title on Sunday. Hailey Hernandez (Southlake, Texas/Longhorn Aquatics) scored 522.65 points for the 1-meter silver, and Sophie Verzyl (Columbia, S.C./Unattached) finished third with 518.30 points.

Kwong, who was second to Hernandez after the morning preliminary, took a risk and increased her degree of difficulty in the final.

It paid off.

Kwong moved into first place after round three of the final, when she scored 62 points on an inward 2 ½ tuck. After then scoring just 37.70 points on her front 1 ½ with two twists in the fourth round, Kwong led by 1.4 points heading into the fifth and final round.

Kwong responded with 61.50 points on her last dive, a front 3 ½ tuck. She performed a front 2 ½ pike in the prelim, and the change gave her an additional .4 in degree of difficulty.

“It was a tough final. I’m really happy and grateful. We decided to put my (front 3 ½) in right after the prelim. I was kind of playing around with the risk versus the reward. It was definitely stressful because I missed my twister, but I was choosing to embrace with confidence and give it my all,” Kwong said.

She secured the victory after Hernandez finished with 50.70 points on the less difficult front 1 ½ with two twists.

Kwong had the highest degree of difficulty of any diver in the contest. Three of her five dives carried a DD of 3.0 or higher, and she performed two of them in the prelim as well. Verzyl was the only other diver to perform a dive with a DD of 3.0.

Yost won his second 1-meter national title, this time with 766.70 points over his two lists. Nick Harris (Chester Springs, Pa./Longhorn Aquatics) was second at 745.45, and Collier Dyer (Lone Tree, Colo./Unattached) finished third with 740.70 points.

Yost was competing for the first time since the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Like Kwong, he had the highest degree of difficulty in his 1-meter competition. He took a narrow 2.80-point lead into the final. Yost scored 73.10 points on an inward 2 ½ pike and added 68.80 points on a front 2 ½ with two twists for his highest scoring dives in the final.

“I took a pretty good break after Olympic Trials, and the focus is that I want to be taking a lot of these dives up to 3-meter. We decided we’re going to take it slow and just compete 1-meter here. We’ll let the 3-meter dives build up and take a little more time to get ready. But it feels great to be back on 1-meter and get a chance to defend the title again,” Yost said. “It’s good to be back surrounded by the energy here. I’ve missed it.”

Harris was the most consistent diver in the final. He scored no lower than 58.50 points on any of his six dives. Every other finalist had at least one dive score lower than 50 points. His consistent effort in the final allowed him to move from fifth place in the preliminary to second in the final standings. Dyer, who was fourth in the prelims, scored 71.30 points or higher on three dives, including 76.80 on his final dive, a reverse 1 ½ with 2 ½ twists, to secure the bronze medal.

The USA Diving National Championships continue through Friday, May 16. Tuesday’s competition features men’s 3-meter and women’s 10-meter preliminaries and semifinals. The championships will determine U.S. teams for several 2025 international events.