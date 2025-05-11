Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carson Foster on UT Freestyle Depth: “We’ve got a whole 2 relays of guys that can throw down”

Comments: 1

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

In an absolutely loaded field, Olympian Carson Foster topped the men’s 200 free at the Ft Lauderdale pro swim. Foster spoke on the depth that the Texas training group now has in Austin, noting that they could field two 4×200 free relays and most likely be competitive on the international stage. Foster hopes that at one point, there will be an opportunity for there to be a team USA relay (prelims or finals) that is fully comprised of Texas-based athletes.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chas
9 minutes ago

Cool. Get your downvotes ready for this question, how would they do in a hypothetical 4×400?

Maybe USA can open roster spots for the 50s by requiring podium level time standards for men’s 400, (and 100 BS).

0
-1
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!