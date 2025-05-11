Carson Foster on UT Freestyle Depth: “We’ve got a whole 2 relays of guys that can throw down”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

In an absolutely loaded field, Olympian Carson Foster topped the men’s 200 free at the Ft Lauderdale pro swim. Foster spoke on the depth that the Texas training group now has in Austin, noting that they could field two 4×200 free relays and most likely be competitive on the international stage. Foster hopes that at one point, there will be an opportunity for there to be a team USA relay (prelims or finals) that is fully comprised of Texas-based athletes.