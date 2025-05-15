Michigan Commit Alexey Glivinskiy Rips 48.43 100 Free Lifetime Best At Israeli Trials

2025 UNION CUP/ISRAELI WORLD TRIALS

Wednesday, May 14th – Saturday, May 17th

Wingate Institute, Netanya, Israel

LCM (50m)

The 2025 Union Cup/Israeli World Championship Trials from the Wingate Institute in Netanya, Israel kicked off yesterday.

22-year-old Aviv Barzelay topped the women’s 200m backstroke decisively, with her gold medal-worthy outing of 2:11.50 getting her to the wall over 5 seconds ahead of the field.

The time checked in just outside the list of the former Texas A&M swimmer’s top 10 performances. Her lifetime best remains at the 2:09.63 notched at last year’s Olympic Trials.

Fellow Olympian Anastasia Gorbenko doubled up with gold in the women’s 100m free and the 100m breast events.

In the former, the 21-year-old touched in 55.18 as the sole sub-56-second swimmer of the pack. Behind her was Shane Golland who settled for silver in 56.38 while Revital Bernot rounded out the top 3 performers in 58.16.

In the 100m breast, Gorbenko won with a time of 1:09.31, earning the sole time of the final under 1:12.

Gorbenko’s 100m free PB remains at 54.29 from last year while she’s been as quick as 1:06.15 in the 100m breast also from 2024.

The men’s 100m free saw Alexey Glivinskiy come within striking distance of the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 48.34 needed for Singapore.

Glivinskiy stopped the clock at 48.43, a monster personal best for the 20-year-old.

Entering this competition, the University of Michigan commit had never been under the 49-second barrier, owning a lifetime best of 49.49 from last year’s European Championships.

In his sub-49-second debut, Glivinskiy held a comfortable advantage over Daniel Krichevsky who was next to the wall in 48.96 followed by Denis Loktev who earned bronze in 49.00.

Glivinskiy now ranks as the 2nd-swiftest Israeli men’s 100m freestyle performer in history. Only reigning national record holder Tomer Frankel has been quicker in 48.18 from 2 years ago.

Meiron Cheruti nabbed men’s 50m fly gold in 23.12, a mark just .11 outside his national record of 23.01 put on the books this time last year. His outing dipped under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 23.36 needed for the World Championships.

Cheruti now ranks 11th in the world on the season.