Gui Caribe Rips 22.95 50 Fly To Close 2025 Brazilian Swimming Championships

2025 MARIA LENK TROPHY/BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday, April 21st – Sunday, April 26th

Flamengo Pool, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

LCM (25m)

The 2025 Brazilian Swimming Championships concluded over the weekend with swimmers having spent multiple days vying for slots on the nation’s roster for this summer’s World Championships.

The final day brought about two impressive performances in the 50m fly event, followed by a solid outing in the women’s 800m free to complete the competition.

In the men’s 50m fly, Gui Caribe fired off a time of 22.95 to beat the field by over half a second en route to gold.

The 22-year-old University of Tennessee athlete got to the wall ahead of Guilherme Rosolen who touched in 23.53 followed by Kaky Mota who rounded out the podium in 23.54.

A time of 23.36 was needed to qualify for Singapore, therefore, Caribe easily cleared the standard to add the event the 50m and 100m free in which he had already qualified. He ripped explosive efforts of 21.46 and 47.10, respectively, in those earlier races to clock new personal bests in both.

This 50m fly outing represents Caribe’s first-ever outing under the 23-second barrier, destroying his previous career-quickest result of 23.42 from 2022. He’s now Brazil’s 4th-best performer of all time and ranks 4th in the world at the moment.

The women’s 50m fly saw Beatriz Bezerra register a gold medal-worthy result of 25.98 to get the job done in her race.

She also beat her competitors by over half a second, with Giulia Carvalho snagging silver in 26.66 and Gabriela Albiero bagging bronze in 26.75.

Bezerra’s effort dipped under the ‘A’ cut of 26.23 and she now ranks as the #2 Brazilian woman in history. Only national record holder Daynara De Paula has been faster, owning the Brazilian standard of 25.85 from 2009.

Finally, Gabrielle Roncatto put up a solid swim to take the women’s 800m free.

The 26-year-old stopped the clock at 8:31.05 to win by nearly 5 seconds, qualifying in the event for the World Championships.

Her result was within striking distance her best-ever, a time of 8:29.70 notched last year.

Sam Short of Australia completed his Brazilian campaign with a victory in the men’s 1500m free.

The Olympic finalist posted 15:05.36 while Guilherme Costa represented the speediest Brazilian in 15:09.00. Matheus Melecchi clinched bronze in 15:15.68.

Short is already ranked as the 16th-best 1500m free swimmer in the world this season as a result of the 15:03.87 established at April’s Pro Swim Series.

On the team front, Minas earned the overall trophy with 2352.50 points. Unisanta was next in 1872.50 points and Pinheiros rounded out the top 3 teams in 1836.50 points.

Swimmers Hitting World Aquatics ‘A’ Cuts During 2025 Brazilian Championships

• Maria Fernanda Costa

– 400m freestyle – 4:06.30

– 200m freestyle – 1:57.60

• Gabrielle Roncatto

– 400m freestyle – 4:06.53

– 800m freestyle – 8:31.05

– 1,500 m freestyle – 16:19.82

• Stephanie Balduccini

– 200m freestyle – 1:56.43

– 100 m freestyle – 53.87 (South American record)

• Guilherme Costa

– 400m freestyle – 3:45.35

• Stephan Steverink

– 400m freestyle – 3:47.21

• Gui Caribé

– 100m freestyle – 47.10

– 50m freestyle – 21.46

– 50m butterfly – 22.95

• Joao Luiz Gomes Jr.

– 50m breaststroke – 27.23

• Leticia Fassina Romão

– 1,500 m freestyle – 16:21.26

• William Dias Basseto

– 50m backstroke – 24.61

• Victor Alcara

– 50m freestyle – 21.82

• Lorrane Ferreira

– 50m freestyle – 24.78

• Beatriz Bezerra

– 50m butterfly – 25.98