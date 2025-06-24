Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sean Kao on Training Santo Condorelli, Starting Aquatic Sports Performance

Comments: 4

Sean Kao was a swimmer at Arizona State, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in exercise science. In 2019, he started Aquatic Sports Performance out of his parents’ garage in hopes of being able to help athletes with their out-of-water training. Over the last 6 years, it has developed into helping over 150 athletes in and out of the water reach their potential.

Last month, one of ASP’s athletes, Santo Condorelli, qualified for the US World Championship team in the 50 free. Sean discusses his humble beginnings, lifelong learning mentality, and his journey in helping Santo get to Singapore.

In This Story

4
BR32
30 minutes ago

Two torn shoulders is devious

Mike
55 minutes ago

Sean is one of the best. Has something special going on with ASP

RealCrocker5040
1 hour ago

What country are we in again? With Santo I always forget

Chas
2 hours ago

This is very interesting!

