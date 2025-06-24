Sean Kao on Training Santo Condorelli, Starting Aquatic Sports Performance

Sean Kao was a swimmer at Arizona State, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in exercise science. In 2019, he started Aquatic Sports Performance out of his parents’ garage in hopes of being able to help athletes with their out-of-water training. Over the last 6 years, it has developed into helping over 150 athletes in and out of the water reach their potential.

Last month, one of ASP’s athletes, Santo Condorelli, qualified for the US World Championship team in the 50 free. Sean discusses his humble beginnings, lifelong learning mentality, and his journey in helping Santo get to Singapore.