Florida Tech Picks Up Summer Juniors Qualifier Andy Pleiman

Andy Pleiman, a Summer Juniors qualifier, has announced his commitment to swim at the Florida Institute of Technology beginning this fall.

He comes from Union, Kentucky, where he swam primarily as a sprinter for the Northern Kentucky Clippers. He graduated from Larry A. Ryle High School. Pleiman told SwimSwam:

I’m extremely excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Florida Institute of Technology. I’d like to thank my coaches and teammates on the Northern Kentucky Clippers for helping me get here, especially coach David. I’d also like to thank my parents for their endless support through all 11 years of swimming. Finally, I’d like to thank coach Tony, and coach Ben at FIT for offering me this great opportunity. Go panthers!

Pleiman qualified for and competed at the Speedo Summer Championships last summer, the combined senior and junior national meet. He competed in the 50m free (24.11) and 100m free (52.91).

This February, Pleiman competed in the yards version of those two events at the KHSAA State Championship, going best times in both. He earned 2nd in the 50 (20.59) and 3rd in the 100 (45.45). One month later, Pleiman capped off his club short course career at the Sectionals meet in Christiansburg, appearing in four A-finals.

Pleiman’s Best SCY Times

50 free – 20.59

100 free – 45.45

100 back – 50.03

100 breast – 57.33

200 free – 1:41.11

Pleiman will be a relay contender from the get-go for the Panthers. This season, his 50 free time would’ve been the fastest on the team, and his 100 would make the top four. Beyond the two sprint freestyle events, Pleiman is a Swiss army knife with competitive times in the 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 free. He could swim any of the three depending on FIT’s needs.

Florida Tech swims for the Division 2 Sunshine Conference. Pleiman’s 50 free time would make the B-final at the conference meet.

Two sprinters are headed to Florida as part of the class of 2029: Pleiman and butterflier Kyle Davis. Drew Culverhouse, a mid-distance freestyler who also boasts a 46.4 100 freestyle, might also train for the event with his fellow ’29 classmates.

