Gretchen Walsh Nominated for ESPY Award for Best College Athlete in Women’s Sports

The nominees have been announced for the 2025 ESPYS, and swimmer Gretchen Walsh received a big nod. The now-graduated Virginia Cavalier

The ESPYS are the most significant sports award show in the United States hosted by ESPN and give awards from across sports and categories. While swimmers have been nominated, and won, awards in Athlete of the Year, Olympic athlete and Athletes with a Disability categories, they have been ominously absent from the Best Collegiate Athlete Awards in recent years.

The last swimmer to win the award was Missy Franklin in 2015, and the last swimmer nominated for the award was Katie Ledecky in 2018.

Walsh had arguably the best season of any collegiate swimmer in history.

The ESPYS first added Best College Athlete for Men’s Sports and Women’s Sports in 2002. From 2018-2021, they were combined into a single gender-neutral category, and then split back out into separate categories.

While Franklin is the only swimmer to ever win the award, swimmers have received nominations 8 times – mostly in the 2000s.

No male swimmer has ever been nominated. Collegiately, she won the maximum seven NCAA event titles and led Virginia to its 5th-straight NCAA Team Championship. She also finished her career with the maximum 28 All-America titles and 25 NCAA titles – including 9 individual titles. In the middle of the season, she won five titles at the Short Course World Championships. Across international and collegiate meets during her senior season of college, she set the first 13 World Records of her career in 323 days, a shorter timespan than any swimmer in history, set multiple American and NCAA Records, and generally dominated the season from start-to-finish.

She was also named the CSCAA Women’s Swimmer of the Year and the Honda Sport Award winner for swimming & diving.

She is nominated against Pitt volleyball player Olivia Babcock, North Carolina soccer player Kate Faasse, and USC basketball player JuJu Watkins. Of that group, only Walsh and Faasse won NCAA team titles in the 2024-2025 season.

An ESPN Nomination Select Committee chooses the nominees, and a public vote “helps to determine ESPY winners.” The 2025 awards show will be air on July 16 and be hosted by comedian Shane Gillis.

All-Time Swimming Nominees, Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports:

All-Time Nominees By Sport, Best College Athlete in Women’s Sports

Through 2025 Nominations

Winners and nominees by sport Sport Winners Nominations Basketball 14 24 Softball 5 21 Swimming 1 9 Soccer 0 14 Volleyball 0 11 Lacrosse 0 8 Gymnastics 0 4

All-Time Nominees By Sport, Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports

Through 2025 Nominations

Winners and nominees by sport Sport Winners Nominations Basketball 7 30 Football 12 27 Wrestling 1 10 Ice hockey 0 8 Lacrosse 0 7 Soccer 0 6 Baseball 0 5 Track and field 0 1

